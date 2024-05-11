Starting with Docker

I have decided to delve into the world of Docker. The Docker documentation has been good to get it installed and working, but I’m not sure where to find help for creating or installing a LAMP container.
@benanamen recently shared how he set it up here – Docker LAMP Stack With Composer PSR-4 Autoloading – Apache Server
Most notably you don’t want a single LAMP container. You want a container with an HTTP server (NGINX or Apache), a PHP container and a MySQL container. This is different from VMs where you want to install all these things in a single VM.
Cool, thanks!