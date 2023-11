I have an application that I want to export/install on another computer (same OS).

This application uses the following:

Apache

PHP

MYSQL

Some own software

The goal is that after downloading/installing the application on the other computer, I can start using the application immediately without having to configure anything.

Don’t really know where to start, how to package, etc.

Read a bit about docker, but don’t know if it’s the right approach.

Would appreciate some suggestions