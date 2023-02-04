Docker Again, Finding Composer Autoload

I’ve made a lot of progress and have Docker running a few dev sites now, but have now hit my latest road block: Composer.

Admittedly, Composer is one of those things I have tried a few times in the past and have always failed to get my head around it or get it working. Yet everyone recommends you use it and every library you ever wanted to use recommends installing with it.

In the world of Docker I read that it’s incredibly “easy” to install and use Composer, as simple as adding one line to a dockerfile:-

COPY --from=composer/composer:latest-bin /composer /usr/bin/composer

tl;dr

I’ve done that, and it appears to install during the build.

But when I include:-

require 'vendor/autoload.php';

I get the error:-

Warning: require(vendor/autoload.php): Failed to open stream: No such file or directory