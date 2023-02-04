Docker Again, Finding Composer Autoload

I’ve made a lot of progress and have Docker running a few dev sites now, but have now hit my latest road block: Composer.
Admittedly, Composer is one of those things I have tried a few times in the past and have always failed to get my head around it or get it working. Yet everyone recommends you use it and every library you ever wanted to use recommends installing with it.
In the world of Docker I read that it’s incredibly “easy” to install and use Composer, as simple as adding one line to a dockerfile:-
COPY --from=composer/composer:latest-bin /composer /usr/bin/composer
tl;dr
I’ve done that, and it appears to install during the build.
But when I include:-
require 'vendor/autoload.php';
I get the error:-
Warning: require(vendor/autoload.php): Failed to open stream: No such file or directory
So the question is, where is the
autoload.php file or the
vendor folder, or where should it be?
I’m guessing there needs to be some additional set up, possibly in the
docker-compose.yml file, maybe setting up volumes. But after a lot of searching, reading and trying things, I just don’t know.