Is Page Speed Important for SEO and Google Rankings?

#1

I’ve heard that page speed has an impact on SEO and Google ranks, but I don’t believe it. Has Google made any announcements about this algorithm? alternatively how do you quantify its impact? I mentioned this because, despite the fact that my website was slow to load, it was still on the first page of Google results for a variety of keywords. Any thoughts?

#2

Sure page speed has an effect on its ranking. Why else did Google produced PageSpeedInsights

#3

Page speed is one of Google’s ranking factors.

#4

Google mentioned as far back as 2010 that site speed was being included in their ranking algorithm.

#5

https://www.searchenginejournal.com/ranking-factors/page-speed/#:~:text=Page%20speed%20is%20a%20confirmed,thresholds%20for%20Core%20Web%20Vitals.

I’ve seen this article on the topic.