Is Page Speed Important for SEO and Google Rankings?

I’ve heard that page speed has an impact on SEO and Google ranks, but I don’t believe it. Has Google made any announcements about this algorithm? alternatively how do you quantify its impact? I mentioned this because, despite the fact that my website was slow to load, it was still on the first page of Google results for a variety of keywords. Any thoughts?
Sure page speed has an effect on its ranking. Why else did Google produced PageSpeedInsights
Page speed is one of Google’s ranking factors.
Google mentioned as far back as 2010 that site speed was being included in their ranking algorithm.
I’ve seen this article on the topic.