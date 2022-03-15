Sorting data in ascending and descending order

Sorting Data

I was looking at a React tutorial the other day on how to sort tables by column. Midway through the tutorial I couldn’t resist doing a bit of experimentation to see I how I might approach the task and just thought I would share what I learnt along the way.

The following is a look at one part of that, which is Array.sort

To start with I want to look at the typical array sort routine — usually something like this. Note I am aware we could just use the default Array.sort() method, but thought best to be explicit.

const comparator = (a, b) => { if (a < b) return -1 // shift to the left if (a > b) return 1 // shift to the right return 0 // stay where you are } const letters = ['c', 'f', 'a', 'd'] const numbers = [5, 3, 1, 7] letters.sort(comparator) // ['a', 'c', 'd', 'f'] numbers.sort(comparator) // [1, 3, 5, 7]

The above works fine for same case letters, but doesn’t work so well if we mix upper and lowercases. It also gives unexpected results for a sequence of numbers in string format.

const letters = ['Z', 'a', 'd', 'F'] const numbers = ['101', '5', '3', '210'] letters.sort(comparator) // ['F', 'Z', 'a', 'd'] numbers.sort(comparator) // ['101', '210', '3', '5']

The reason for the above result is due to the compare operators (< >) evaluating each character to its unicode value. For instance uppercase letters have lower values than lowercase letters e.g.

'a'.charCodeAt(0) // 97 'A'.charCodeAt(0) // 65

So one solution to that might be to amend the comparator accordingly

const comparator = (a, b) => { const toLowerA = a.toLowerCase() // convert to lowercase const toLowerB = b.toLowerCase() // same here if (toLowerA < toLowerB) return -1 if (toLowerA > toLowerB) return 1 return 0 } const letters = ['Z', 'a', 'd', 'F'] letters.sort(comparator) // ['a', 'd', 'F', 'Z']

This has solved the problem with letters, but what about numbers? Fortunately there is a one stop solution in the form of localeCompare

'b'.localeCompare('a') // 1 'a'.localeCompare('b') // -1

LocaleCompare provides us with the option to handle numbers in string format as well.

'101'.localeCompare('2', undefined, { numeric: true }) // 1 'b'.localeCompare('a', undefined, { numeric: true }) // 1

We can now re-write the comparator accordingly.

const comparator = (a, b) => { const stringA = a.toString() const stringB = b.toString() return stringA.localeCompare(stringB, undefined, { numeric: true }) } const letters = ['c', 'f', 'a', 'd'] const numbers = [101, 5, 3, 210] letters.sort(comparator) // ['a', 'c', 'd', 'f'] numbers.sort(comparator) // [3, 5, 101, 210]

Reverse order

To finish this off and for a bit of fun I want to throw in a functional method that can help us to reverse the order called flip.

const flip = (fn) => (a, b) => fn(b, a)

It takes a binary callback function, a function with two parameters, and returns a function that calls that given callback with the arguments in reverse order. We can use it like this.

const comparator = (a, b) => { ... same as last example } const reverseComparator = flip(comparator) const letters = ['c', 'f', 'a', 'd'] const numbers = [101, 5, 3, 210] letters.sort(reverseComparator) // ['f', 'd', 'c', 'a'] numbers.sort(reverseComparator) // [210, 101, 5, 3]

So there you go, hopefully that was short and to the point.