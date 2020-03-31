Understanding number sorting

Hi I’m currently looking at sorting using functions and have come across this code:

 function numberSort(a,b){
     if(a < b){
       return -1;
     }else if (a > b){
       return 1;
     }else{
       return 0;
   }
   
 }
 
 var values = [4,3,2];
 values.sort(numberSort);
 console.log(values);

I understand the lexicographical order part. I cant understand how the numbers are actually entered into the function to compare them.

for example will 2, 3 (a,b) get compared first then 2, 4. Then after 3 and 4?

Sorry if ive made this confusing trying to understand it.

Also when I have consoled.log the parameters(a,b) why does the first number in the array equal the b parameter and not a? In the example above a = 3 and b = 4 when i consoled logged them?

There isn’t supposed to be any rhyme or reason as to the order that the numbers get compared.
The important thing is that less than is given -1, equal is 0, and greater is +1

By the way, you can just use a-b to compare numbers, for less than zero means the same as -1, and greater than zero means the same as +1.

var numbers = [4, 2, 5, 1, 3];
numbers.sort(function(a, b) {
  return a - b;
});
console.log(numbers); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/sort

