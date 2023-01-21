Difficulty in fully understanding the algorithm of Javascript sort function

const numbers = [74, 18, 10, 5, 84, 24, 105] numbers.sort(compareFunction) console.log(numbers) function compareFunction(a, b) { return a - b }

The above is sorting the array as a numerically ascending order, not as a string, but how does it do unless I understand I won’t be able to apply that in other situations in the future?

In total there are 7 elements in the array, holding positions from 0 - 6.