Share your issues with hostings

#1

Hi guys! I study web hosts and the services they provide. I think in this chat a lot of people can tell about their issues with hosting providers, and how you solved them. I’ll appreciate it very much. Thank you in advance

#2

Before we head too far down a rabbit hole here, a couple ground rules

  1. No naming names. I don’t want this to turn into a “bash hosting company X” travesty
  2. Conversely, no naming alternatives. It’s fine to say, “you should look for a host that provides Z service” but it’s not okay to say “You should look at hosting company VBC which provides Z for $$$”

If we can keep it polite and constructive, this discussion can get interesting. But if it becomes a spam fest or a bash fest, it’s going to close.

