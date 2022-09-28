Share your issues with hostings

Hi guys! I study web hosts and the services they provide. I think in this chat a lot of people can tell about their issues with hosting providers, and how you solved them. I’ll appreciate it very much. Thank you in advance
Before we head too far down a rabbit hole here, a couple ground rules
- No naming names. I don’t want this to turn into a “bash hosting company X” travesty
- Conversely, no naming alternatives. It’s fine to say, “you should look for a host that provides Z service” but it’s not okay to say “You should look at hosting company VBC which provides Z for $$$”
If we can keep it polite and constructive, this discussion can get interesting. But if it becomes a spam fest or a bash fest, it’s going to close.
2 Likes