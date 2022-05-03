asasass: asasass: What comes next? https://jsfiddle.net/uvoce53w/

There is an error, so we need to deal with that.

The error is: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'playerVars')

Here is the code that causes that to occur.

const playlist = options.playerVars.playlist;

That code is good. We are trying to access options.playerVars, but they don’t exist yet.

After the videoPlayer has been inited, the normal process that occurs is that the youtube iframe API automatically runs the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function.

In the tests we need to do that too when initing the code.

A previous test called “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” checks that onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() exists. We just need to run it after the init, because we aren’t using the real iframe API. We are using a fake version of it instead.

In the beforeAll function, use this updated code instead to run the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function after initing things.

videoPlayer.originalInit.call(context, params, testYoutubeIframeApi); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady();

That will fix that problem and get us back to passing tests.