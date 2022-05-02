Of the rough TODO list, here’s the current status.

☐ Have tests for all of the code ☐ Complete the manageCover tests Complete the videoPlayer tests Refactor to remove player.h ☐ Refactor to remove other uncontrolled player properties

☐ Init videoPlayer with a playlist Remove existing init arguments ☐ Use init argument to define the playlist videos

☐ Simplify the init Instead of videoPlayer => manageCover => videoPlayer Much simpler is manageCover => videoPlayer

☐ Add spinner support

You now want us to carry on with the “Use init argument to define the playlist videos” task.

A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

With that “init with a list of videos for the playlist” test, currently it is not suitable, because it doesn’t do the init, and it doesn’t do it with a playlist.