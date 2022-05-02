Of the rough TODO list, here’s the current status.
☐ Have tests for all of the code
- ☐ Complete the manageCover tests
Complete the videoPlayer tests
- Refactor to remove player.h
- ☐ Refactor to remove other uncontrolled player properties
☐ Init videoPlayer with a playlist
- Remove existing init arguments
- ☐ Use init argument to define the playlist videos
☐ Simplify the init
- Instead of videoPlayer => manageCover => videoPlayer
- Much simpler is manageCover => videoPlayer
☐ Add spinner support
You now want us to carry on with the “Use init argument to define the playlist videos” task.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
With that “init with a list of videos for the playlist” test, currently it is not suitable, because it doesn’t do the init, and it doesn’t do it with a playlist.