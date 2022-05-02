Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1131

Of the rough TODO list, here’s the current status.

  • ☐ Have tests for all of the code

    • ☐ Complete the manageCover tests
    • :ballot_box_with_check: Complete the videoPlayer tests
      • :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor to remove player.h
      • ☐ Refactor to remove other uncontrolled player properties

  • ☐ Init videoPlayer with a playlist

    • :ballot_box_with_check: Remove existing init arguments
    • ☐ Use init argument to define the playlist videos

  • ☐ Simplify the init

    • Instead of videoPlayer => manageCover => videoPlayer
    • Much simpler is manageCover => videoPlayer

  • ☐ Add spinner support

You now want us to carry on with the “Use init argument to define the playlist videos” task.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

With that “init with a list of videos for the playlist” test, currently it is not suitable, because it doesn’t do the init, and it doesn’t do it with a playlist.