Should pointer-events: initial; be used on the spinner?

The default value for pointer-events is initial and as the last value (100%) in the keyframe is not specified then the pointer-events:none at 99.9% will return to initial at 100% assuming that you have not set it somewhere else.

Note that as you start the keyframe the pointer-events none at 99% then it is likely that your spinner can be clicked for most of that keyframe. I would start the none at zero and repeat at 99.9% and then at 100% set the initial value to avoid confusion.

For the sake of clarity I would do this.

@keyframes rotate { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); pointer-events: none; } 99.9% { border-color: red transparent red transparent; pointer-events: none; } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); border-color: #0059dd; pointer-events:initial; } }

Sometimes more verbose styles are better for clarity and understanding,