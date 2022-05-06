The config object really shouldn’t be used for that kind of task. It’s better used for configuration of the module instead.
The videoPlayer module has a place near the start of the code where
let player variable is assigned.
Just below that we can also add a
let playlist variable there too, which should start off as an empty string.
https://jsfiddle.net/djyquo1k/1/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
let playlist;
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript(url) {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = url;
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, playlist);
}