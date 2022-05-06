Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

The config object really shouldn’t be used for that kind of task. It’s better used for configuration of the module instead.

The videoPlayer module has a place near the start of the code where let player variable is assigned.
Just below that we can also add a let playlist variable there too, which should start off as an empty string.

https://jsfiddle.net/djyquo1k/1/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  let playlist;
  const events = {};
  const eventHandlers = {};
  let player = null;

  function loadIframeScript(url) {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = url;
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, playlist);
  }