SEO optimization google search indexing error

Hi!
In Google Search Console, I get the error saying my index.html page isn’t indexed by Google, due to a “redirect error”, and I don´t know how to fix it.
In the section of my index.html page (below), I don’t see an obvious redirect. Any ideas what the problem might be?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Clases particulares inglés con profesor nativo
</title>
<link rel="canonical" href="https://mysite.com/index.html">
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="http://www.profesornativo.com/favicon.ico?v=2">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0;">
<meta name="robots" content="index, follow">
<meta name="description" content="Profesor nativo ingles
Tel: ******** (John), ofrece clases a particulares">
<meta name="author" content="Sean" >
<meta name="msvalidate.01" content="validate password here" >
<link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' media="screen"
href='pronat.css'>
<meta name="google-site-verification" content="verification password here" >
</head>
Thanks!