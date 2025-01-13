SEO optimization google search indexing error

Hi!

In Google Search Console, I get the error saying my index.html page isn’t indexed by Google, due to a “redirect error”, and I don´t know how to fix it.

In the section of my index.html page (below), I don’t see an obvious redirect. Any ideas what the problem might be?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Clases particulares inglés con profesor nativo </title> <link rel="canonical" href="https://mysite.com/index.html"> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="http://www.profesornativo.com/favicon.ico?v=2"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0;"> <meta name="robots" content="index, follow"> <meta name="description" content="Profesor nativo ingles Tel: ******** (John), ofrece clases a particulares"> <meta name="author" content="Sean" > <meta name="msvalidate.01" content="validate password here" > <link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' media="screen" href='pronat.css'> <meta name="google-site-verification" content="verification password here" > </head>

Thanks!