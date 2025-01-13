SEO optimization google search indexing error

Hi!
In Google Search Console, I get the error saying my index.html page isn’t indexed by Google, due to a “redirect error”, and I don´t know how to fix it.
In the section of my index.html page (below), I don’t see an obvious redirect. Any ideas what the problem might be?

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html lang="en">

<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">

<title>Clases particulares ingl&eacute;s con profesor nativo 

</title>

<link rel="canonical" href="https://mysite.com/index.html">

<link rel="shortcut icon" href="http://www.profesornativo.com/favicon.ico?v=2">

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0;">

<meta name="robots" content="index, follow">

<meta name="description" content="Profesor nativo ingles 

Tel: ******** (John), ofrece clases a particulares">

<meta name="author" content="Sean" >

<meta name="msvalidate.01" content="validate password here" >

<link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' media="screen"

href='pronat.css'>

<meta name="google-site-verification" content="verification password here" >

</head>

Thanks!