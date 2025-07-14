Request for UX & Usability Feedback – New Website in "Beta" (German language)

Hi everyone,

I’m part of a project team that recently developed a beta version of a website for a German company (Montana Project GmbH). We’re currently collecting feedback to improve usability, navigation, and design impression of the site.

We’d really appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to explore the site and complete a short survey.
Please note: Both the website content and the survey are currently in German. You can still participate easily using Google Chrome’s “Translate this page” feature.

Here are the links:

Translation notes:

  • An automated English version of the website is available through Wix’s internal translation tools, but we recommend using Google Chrome’s translation feature for better accuracy.
  • The survey is also in German, so we suggest enabling auto-translate there as well.
  • We’re currently working on a full English version of the website – stay tuned.

To view the site correctly:

  • On desktop: open the link directly in your browser.
  • On mobile: in the Wix editor, select “Mobile View” at the top, then tap “Start” again in the menu to see the correct layout.

Before starting the survey, please try to locate the answers to these two usability-check questions (no need to write them down):

  1. Does the company offer energy consulting for ventilation and heating systems?
  2. Who is the managing director?

Survey link (German – use Google Translate): https://www.empirio.de/s/zdlld22nXZ

Thanks so much for your time and support – your feedback helps us shape the final version of the site!

2

  1. I don’t see the point of having the menu “mobile style” in the desktop version. On a desktop, the submenus are hard to get to

  2. All pages have the same layout and the same background image

  3. The “Datenschutz” page, which nobody reads anyway, but in your case, even less so, no texto formatting, nothing to motivate reading. At the end, some links aren’t active

  4. The “Impressum” page has a huge green header, in Datenschutz, it is in grey

  5. “Über uns” The 12 years of experience of your business are not showing up on that page.

  6. The home page of your mobile version is wasting premium space where the logo is

    2025-07-14_12-04-24
    2025-07-14_12-04-24278×499 17.4 KB

  7. The submenu doesn’t come in very handy

  8. Your list needs some work on the CSS

    2025-07-14_12-04-36
    2025-07-14_12-04-36282×457 25.6 KB

  9. Your email comes up with 2x the image in the background

    2025-07-14_12-11-59
    2025-07-14_12-11-59666×343 37.2 KB

It has got a text in English “Thanks for getting in touch!”

The " Zurück zur Website links doesn’t seem to work

  1. When scrolling down your home page in my iPhone I am seeing this:
    2025-07-14_12-18-25
    2025-07-14_12-18-25265×506 11.1 KB