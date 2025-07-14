Request for UX & Usability Feedback – New Website in "Beta" (German language)

Hi everyone,

I’m part of a project team that recently developed a beta version of a website for a German company (Montana Project GmbH). We’re currently collecting feedback to improve usability, navigation, and design impression of the site.

We’d really appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to explore the site and complete a short survey.

Please note: Both the website content and the survey are currently in German. You can still participate easily using Google Chrome’s “Translate this page” feature.

Here are the links:

Old website (for comparison): https://www.montana-project.de/start/

https://www.montana-project.de/start/ New beta website: https://wix.to/JxOXFNZ

Translation notes:

An automated English version of the website is available through Wix’s internal translation tools , but we recommend using Google Chrome’s translation feature for better accuracy.

, but we recommend using for better accuracy. The survey is also in German , so we suggest enabling auto-translate there as well.

, so we suggest enabling auto-translate there as well. We’re currently working on a full English version of the website – stay tuned.

To view the site correctly:

On desktop: open the link directly in your browser.

On mobile: in the Wix editor, select “Mobile View” at the top, then tap “Start” again in the menu to see the correct layout.

Before starting the survey, please try to locate the answers to these two usability-check questions (no need to write them down):

Does the company offer energy consulting for ventilation and heating systems? Who is the managing director?

Survey link (German – use Google Translate): https://www.empirio.de/s/zdlld22nXZ

Thanks so much for your time and support – your feedback helps us shape the final version of the site!