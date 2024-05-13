Replacing one button style with another

Is there a simple way to figure this out?
I was doing this which jsfiddle was telling me was wrong:
.exitA,
.exitB,
.exitC,
.closeB::after,
.exitA,
.exitB,
.exitC,
.closeB::before
How do I do this:
I want to replace this:
<button class="exitA" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Exit"></button>
<button class="exitB" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Exit"></button>
<button class="exitC" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Exit"></button>
<button class="exitD" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Exit"></button>
<button class="closeA" title="Close" aria-label="Close">×</button>
<button data-destination="#ba" class="playbuttonB" type="button" title="Open" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="closeB" type="button" title="Close" aria-label="Close">×</button>
.exitA,
.exitB,
.exitC,
.closeB {
transform: translateY(100%);
position: absolute;
inset: auto 0 -6px 0;
margin: auto;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid #0059dd;
cursor: pointer;
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 2s ease-in;
transition-delay: 1s;
pointer-events: none;
}
.exitA.visible,
.exitB.visible,
.exitC.visible,
.closeB.visible {
opacity: 1;
pointer-events: auto;
cursor: pointer;
}
.exitD,
.closeA {
position: absolute;
margin: 6px auto 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid #0059dd;
cursor: pointer;
}
.playbuttonB {
position: relative;
margin: 6px auto 0;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid #0059dd;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
cursor: pointer;
}
With this:
https://jsfiddle.net/wtefncou/
<div class="chrome-icon"></div>
The code here is set to div, it would need to be changed to button.
Did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/wtefncou/2/
added:
width: 52px;
height: 52px;
.chrome-icon {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
z-index: 4;
}
.chrome-icon {
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
border-radius: 50%;
box-shadow:
inset 0 -20px 25px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2),
0 2px 4px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4),
inset 0 40px 40px -15px rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4);
overflow: hidden;
background: #0059dd;
}
.chrome-icon::after,
.chrome-icon::before {
content:"";
height: 24px;
width: 24px;
left: 12px;
top: 12px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: white;
box-shadow: 0 -5px 50px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
position: absolute;
}
.chrome-icon::before {
z-index: 2;
top: 14px;
left: 14px;
height: 20px;
width: 20px;
background: #15202b;
box-shadow: inset 0 -20px 30px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}