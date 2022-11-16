Creating forward, backward buttons

My attempt here: https://jsfiddle.net/oawxpzj4/1/
Trying to make a copy of this: https://jsfiddle.net/oawxpzj4/
How should this css have been written instead?
.exit {
display: inline-block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
border: 8px solid #333;
border-radius: 50%;
margin-right: 24px;
}
.exit::after {
content: '';
display: inline-block;
margin-top: 16.8px;
margin-left: 9.6px;
width: 22.4px;
height: 22.4px;
border-top: 8px solid #333;
border-right: 8px solid #333;
-moz-transform: rotate(-135deg);
-webkit-transform: rotate(-135deg);
transform: rotate(-135deg);
}
.exit.exitPage2 {
display: inline-block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
border: 8px solid #333;
border-radius: 50%;
margin-left: 24px;
}
.exit.exitPage2::after {
content: '';
display: inline-block;
margin-top: 16.8px;
margin-left: -9.6px;
width: 22.4px;
height: 22.4px;
border-top: 8px solid #333;
border-right: 8px solid #333;
-moz-transform: rotate(45deg);
-webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.exit.exitPage3 {
display: inline-block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
border: 8px solid #333;
border-radius: 50%;
margin-right: 24px;
}
.exit.exitPage3::after {
content: '';
display: inline-block;
margin-top: 16.8px;
margin-left: 9.6px;
width: 22.4px;
height: 22.4px;
border-top: 8px solid #333;
border-right: 8px solid #333;
-moz-transform: rotate(-135deg);
-webkit-transform: rotate(-135deg);
transform: rotate(-135deg);
}
a:hover .exit,
a:hover .exit.exitPage2,
a:hover .exit.exitPage3 {
border: 8px solid #e74c3c;
}
a:hover .exit::after,
a:hover .exit.exitPage2::after,
a:hover .exit.exitPage3 {
border-top: 8px solid #e74c3c;
border-right: 8px solid #e74c3c;
}
<button class="exit exitPage3" type="button"></button>
<button class="exit exitPage2" type="button"></button>
<button class="exit" type="button"></button>
