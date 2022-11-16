Creating forward, backward buttons

My attempt here: https://jsfiddle.net/oawxpzj4/1/


Trying to make a copy of this: https://jsfiddle.net/oawxpzj4/

How should this css have been written instead?

.exit {
  display: inline-block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  border: 8px solid #333;
  border-radius: 50%;
  margin-right: 24px;
}

.exit::after {
  content: '';
  display: inline-block;
  margin-top: 16.8px;
  margin-left: 9.6px;
  width: 22.4px;
  height: 22.4px;
  border-top: 8px solid #333;
  border-right: 8px solid #333;
  -moz-transform: rotate(-135deg);
  -webkit-transform: rotate(-135deg);
  transform: rotate(-135deg);
}


.exit.exitPage2 {
  display: inline-block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  border: 8px solid #333;
  border-radius: 50%;
  margin-left: 24px;
}

.exit.exitPage2::after {
  content: '';
  display: inline-block;
  margin-top: 16.8px;
  margin-left: -9.6px;
  width: 22.4px;
  height: 22.4px;
  border-top: 8px solid #333;
  border-right: 8px solid #333;
  -moz-transform: rotate(45deg);
  -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}

.exit.exitPage3 {
  display: inline-block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  border: 8px solid #333;
  border-radius: 50%;
  margin-right: 24px;
}

.exit.exitPage3::after {
  content: '';
  display: inline-block;
  margin-top: 16.8px;
  margin-left: 9.6px;
  width: 22.4px;
  height: 22.4px;
  border-top: 8px solid #333;
  border-right: 8px solid #333;
  -moz-transform: rotate(-135deg);
  -webkit-transform: rotate(-135deg);
  transform: rotate(-135deg);
}

a:hover .exit,
a:hover .exit.exitPage2,
a:hover .exit.exitPage3 {
  border: 8px solid #e74c3c;
}

a:hover .exit::after,
a:hover .exit.exitPage2::after,
a:hover .exit.exitPage3 {
  border-top: 8px solid #e74c3c;
  border-right: 8px solid #e74c3c;
}


  <button class="exit exitPage3" type="button"></button>
  <button class="exit exitPage2" type="button"></button>

  <button class="exit" type="button"></button>
  <button class="exit exitPage3" type="button"></button>

  <button class="exit exitPage2" type="button"></button>
  <button class="exit" type="button"></button>