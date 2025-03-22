Reliable way to validate requirements.txt for aarch64 without checking each package manually? And precompiled modules for easy deployment?

Hi everyone,

I’m working on a Python project that targets aarch64 architecture (like on AWS Graviton), and I’m looking for a reliable way to verify the content of my requirements.txt file to:

Ensure I have the latest compatible version of each library. Avoid version conflicts between dependencies. Prevent having to manually check each package’s documentation one by one.

Is there a tool or workflow that can handle this efficiently, specifically for aarch64 systems? Ideally, I’d like something that can tell me what versions are safe to use together without breaking compatibility.

Follow-up question:

In some cases, certain packages (like prophet, scikit-learn, or anything involving native code) require compilation from source on aarch64, which can be a nightmare for non-technical users.

Is there a legal and practical way to:

Precompile these libraries for aarch64 and Host them somewhere (e.g., internal PyPI server, cloud storage, etc.) so that non-technical users don’t have to build from source themselves?

Would this approach be compatible with open source licenses? And is there any standard way to bundle or distribute those precompiled wheels for private or internal use?

Thanks a lot!