I cannot deploy my web service no matter what!I am doing a simple Python-based project with a basic frontend. it never seems to get deployed at all!

When Railway tries to build my project, I get this error:

goCopyEditThe executable gunicorn could not be found.

But here’s the thing — gunicorn==23.0.0 is definitely listed in my requirements.txt, and I’ve already committed and pushed everyth

My Setup:

Python: 3.11 (same locally and on Railway)

Flask: 3.0.3

Gunicorn: 23.0.0 (listed in requirements.txt)

requirements.txt is at the repo root

I created a Procfile with this:makefileCopyEditweb: gunicorn app:app

My main file is app.py, and my Flask object is app = Flask(name)

Even tried adding a runtime.txt with python-3.11.9

What I’ve Tried:

Regenerated requirements.txt using pip freeze

Checked that gunicorn actually appears in it

Used echo / Out-File to correctly make the Procfile

Confirmed everything is committed and pushed

Tried clean re-deploy on Railway (including “Deploy from GitHub” again)

Still… Railway skips installing gunicorn!

In the build logs, I don’t see anything like Collecting gunicorn — so obviously it’s not getting picked up, even though it’s in the file.

Any ideas?

Is there something I’m missing?

Do I need to tell Railway explicitly to use Python or force it to install dependencies manually?

Or is it possible the build environment is caching broken state?

Any help would be massively appreciated