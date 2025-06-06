Redirecting traffic from a closed website to a competitor

One of my clients, with whom I had been working for about 20 years, suddenly went belly up. It was so sudden that they didn’t communicate anything to the providers, and the employees were released very abruptly. When I found out, I contacted my former contact there, the manager, to confirm what had happened. I then proceeded with deactivating the website.

That contact found a similar position with a competitor. As the website I created had a fairly good ranking in Google Search (top 5 results), he sort of asked if I could redirect this traffic to the company website he is now working for.

I’m not entirely comfortable with this. Any thoughts?