Recycler does not show alarms [App forex alarm]

Hello everyone!

I will briefly comment on this project.

Android application developed in Kotlin, with a SQLite database to store up to a maximum of 10 alarms at the same time. The user sets an alarm to be notified when a certain currency in the FOREX market reaches the estimated value. For this, an API is developed that consults the market values ​​in real time.

The problem happens after setting the alarm. In the recycler when there are no alarms, by default a text “There are no alarms programmed” appears after programming an alarm, the text disappears but the alarm does not appear.

I placed many logs to detect the problem but I cannot interpret it correctly.

Before the application worked correctly, but I wanted to add a DRAWER LAYOUT so that a drop-down menu appears and after this the application stopped working correctly, I removed the drawer completely, however this did not solve anything

Logs:

2024-06-10 17:27:59.330 10588-10588 Compatibil...geReporter com.example.traderforexalert D Compat change id reported: 147798919; UID 10478; state: ENABLED 2024-06-10 17:27:59.360 10588-10588 Alarms com.example.traderforexalert D Tamaño de la lista de alarmas: 3 2024-06-10 17:27:59.360 10588-10588 AlarmAdapter com.example.traderforexalert D Updating alarms with new list of size 3 2024-06-10 17:27:59.360 10588-10588 AlarmAdapter com.example.traderforexalert D Updating alarms with new list of size 3 2024-06-10 17:27:59.361 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Checking alarms... 2024-06-10 17:27:59.361 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Checking alarm: Ejemplo with fromCurrency: EUR and toCurrency: USD 2024-06-10 17:27:59.362 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Checking alarm: ejemplo with fromCurrency: EUR and toCurrency: USD 2024-06-10 17:27:59.363 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Checking alarm: Ejemplo 1 with fromCurrency: EUR and toCurrency: USD 2024-06-10 17:27:59.367 10588-10588 AlarmAdapter com.example.traderforexalert D Binding alarm Ejemplo to holder 2024-06-10 17:27:59.371 10588-10588 AlarmAdapter com.example.traderforexalert D Binding alarm ejemplo to holder 2024-06-10 17:27:59.384 10588-10588 AlarmAdapter com.example.traderforexalert D Creating new view holder for alarm 2024-06-10 17:27:59.384 10588-10588 AlarmAdapter com.example.traderforexalert D Binding alarm Ejemplo 1 to holder 2024-06-10 17:27:59.446 10588-10647 Surface com.example.traderforexalert D Surface::disconnect 2024-06-10 17:27:59.446 10588-10647 BufferQueueProducer com.example.traderforexalert D [VRI[CreateAlarmActivity]#2(BLAST Consumer)2](id:295c00000002,api:1,p:10588,c:10588) disconnect: api 1 2024-06-10 17:27:59.474 10588-10588 ImeBackDispatcher com.example.traderforexalert E Ime callback not found. Ignoring unregisterReceivedCallback. callbackId: 223794807 2024-06-10 17:27:59.767 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D API Response for EURUSD: 1.07670000 2024-06-10 17:27:59.767 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Current rate: 1.0767, Target rate: 1.0901 2024-06-10 17:27:59.768 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D API Response for EURUSD: 1.07670000 2024-06-10 17:27:59.768 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Current rate: 1.0767, Target rate: 1.0759 2024-06-10 17:27:59.896 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D API Response for EURUSD: 1.07670000 2024-06-10 17:27:59.896 10588-10588 ActivityAlarms com.example.traderforexalert D Current rate: 1.0767, Target rate: 2.0

xml Recycler:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <androidx.drawerlayout.widget.DrawerLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" android:id="@+id/drawer_layout" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent"> <!-- Main content --> <RelativeLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:background="@color/black"> <!-- Primera sección --> <LinearLayout android:id="@+id/first_section" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="100dp" android:background="#fbba2d" android:padding="16dp" android:orientation="horizontal" android:weightSum="1"> <!-- Contenido de la primera sección aquí --> <TextView android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:text="Alarmas" android:textColor="@android:color/black" android:textSize="20sp" android:gravity="center" android:padding="16dp"/> <Space android:layout_width="0dp" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:layout_weight="1"/> <ImageButton android:id="@+id/button_drawer" android:layout_width="25dp" android:layout_height="25dp" android:background="@android:color/transparent" android:src="@drawable/tres_puntos" android:layout_gravity="end|center_vertical" android:layout_marginEnd="16dp" android:scaleType="fitCenter"/> </LinearLayout> <!-- Tercera sección - ALARMAS --> <LinearLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="0dp" android:orientation="vertical" android:padding="10dp" android:layout_above="@+id/button_create_alarm"> <androidx.recyclerview.widget.RecyclerView android:id="@+id/recyclerViewAlarms" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="0dp" android:layout_weight="1" android:visibility="gone" tools:listitem="@layout/item_alarm"/> </LinearLayout> <!-- TextView centrado para "No hay alarmas programadas" --> <TextView android:id="@+id/textViewEmpty" android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:text="No hay alarmas programadas" android:textColor="@android:color/white" android:textSize="20sp" android:layout_centerInParent="true" android:gravity="center"/> <!-- Cuarta sección --> <Button android:id="@+id/button_create_alarm" android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:background="@drawable/round_button" android:text="+" android:textColor="@android:color/black" android:textSize="25sp" android:padding="10dp" android:gravity="center" android:layout_alignParentBottom="true" android:layout_centerHorizontal="true" android:layout_marginBottom="16dp"/> </RelativeLayout> <!-- Drawer Layout --> <LinearLayout android:id="@+id/drawer_content" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:orientation="vertical" android:background="@color/black" android:layout_gravity="end" android:layout_weight="1"> <!-- Primer contenedor arriba --> <LinearLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:orientation="horizontal" android:layout_margin="16dp"> <ImageView android:layout_width="25dp" android:layout_height="25dp" android:src="@drawable/telegram_icon" android:layout_marginEnd="8dp"/> <TextView android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:text="Telegram" android:textColor="@android:color/white" android:gravity="center"/> </LinearLayout> <!-- Segundo contenedor abajo --> <LinearLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:orientation="horizontal" android:layout_margin="16dp"> <TextView android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:text="v1.0.1" android:textColor="@android:color/white" android:gravity="center"/> </LinearLayout> <!-- Tercer contenedor abajo --> <LinearLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:orientation="horizontal" android:layout_margin="16dp"> <TextView android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:text="by oscarsosa94" android:textColor="@android:color/white" android:gravity="center"/> </LinearLayout> </LinearLayout> </androidx.drawerlayout.widget.DrawerLayout>

Files KT:

ActivityAlarms.kt:

class ActivityAlarms : AppCompatActivity() { private lateinit var dbHelper: DatabaseHelper private lateinit var alarmAdapter: AlarmAdapter private lateinit var recyclerViewAlarms: RecyclerView private lateinit var textViewEmpty: TextView private lateinit var forexApi: ForexApiService private lateinit var drawerLayout: DrawerLayout private lateinit var buttonDrawer: ImageButton companion object { private const val CHANNEL_ID = "alarm_channel" private const val NOTIFICATION_ID = 1 private const val API_KEY = "" private const val REQUEST_CODE_NOTIFICATION_PERMISSION = 1001 } override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) setContentView(R.layout.activity_alarms) dbHelper = DatabaseHelper(this) recyclerViewAlarms = findViewById(R.id.recyclerViewAlarms) textViewEmpty = findViewById(R.id.textViewEmpty) val buttonCreateAlarm: Button = findViewById(R.id.button_create_alarm) drawerLayout = findViewById(R.id.drawer_layout) buttonDrawer = findViewById(R.id.button_drawer) recyclerViewAlarms.layoutManager = LinearLayoutManager(this) alarmAdapter = AlarmAdapter(emptyList()) { alarm -> dbHelper.deleteAlarm(alarm.id) loadAlarms() } recyclerViewAlarms.adapter = alarmAdapter // Inicializar Retrofit para la API de Forex forexApi = RetrofitClient.instance buttonCreateAlarm.setOnClickListener { val intent = Intent(this, CreateAlarmActivity::class.java) startActivity(intent) } buttonDrawer.setOnClickListener { if (drawerLayout.isDrawerOpen(GravityCompat.END)) { drawerLayout.closeDrawer(GravityCompat.END) } else { drawerLayout.openDrawer(GravityCompat.END) } } drawerLayout.addDrawerListener(object : DrawerLayout.SimpleDrawerListener() { override fun onDrawerClosed(drawerView: View) { if (drawerView.id == R.id.drawer_content) { drawerView.visibility = View.INVISIBLE } } override fun onDrawerOpened(drawerView: View) { if (drawerView.id == R.id.drawer_content) { drawerView.visibility = View.VISIBLE } } }) createNotificationChannel() checkNotificationPermission() } override fun onResume() { super.onResume() loadAlarms() checkAlarms() } private fun loadAlarms() { val alarms = dbHelper.getAllAlarms() Log.d("Alarms", "Tamaño de la lista de alarmas: " + alarms.size) if (alarms.isEmpty()) { Log.e("Alarms", "La lista de alarmas está vacía!") } else { alarmAdapter.updateAlarms(alarms) } if (alarms.isEmpty()) { textViewEmpty.visibility = View.VISIBLE recyclerViewAlarms.visibility = View.GONE } else { textViewEmpty.visibility = View.GONE recyclerViewAlarms.visibility = View.VISIBLE alarmAdapter.updateAlarms(alarms) } alarmAdapter.notifyDataSetChanged() } private fun checkAlarms() { val alarms = dbHelper.getAllAlarms() Log.d("ActivityAlarms", "Checking alarms...") for (alarm in alarms) { if (alarm.symbol.length == 6 && alarm.symbol.matches(Regex("^[A-Z]{6}$"))) { val fromCurrency = alarm.symbol.substring(0, 3) val toCurrency = alarm.symbol.substring(3, 6) Log.d("ActivityAlarms", "Checking alarm: ${alarm.title} with fromCurrency: $fromCurrency and toCurrency: $toCurrency") forexApi.getExchangeRate("CURRENCY_EXCHANGE_RATE", fromCurrency, toCurrency, API_KEY).enqueue(object : Callback<ExchangeRateResponse> { override fun onResponse(call: Call<ExchangeRateResponse>, response: Response<ExchangeRateResponse>) { if (response.isSuccessful) { val exchangeRateResponse = response.body() if (exchangeRateResponse != null) { val realtimeCurrencyExchangeRate = exchangeRateResponse.realtimeCurrencyExchangeRate val rate = realtimeCurrencyExchangeRate.exchangeRate Log.d("ActivityAlarms", "API Response for ${alarm.symbol}: $rate") try { val currentRate = rate.toDouble() Log.d("ActivityAlarms", "Current rate: $currentRate, Target rate: ${alarm.price}") if (currentRate == alarm.price) { notifyUser(alarm) dbHelper.deleteAlarm(alarm.id) loadAlarms() } } catch (e: NumberFormatException) { Log.e("ActivityAlarms", "Failed to convert exchange rate to double: $rate", e) } } else { Log.e("ActivityAlarms", "API Response is null for symbol: ${alarm.symbol}") } } else { Log.e("ActivityAlarms", "API Response unsuccessful for symbol: ${alarm.symbol}") } } override fun onFailure(call: Call<ExchangeRateResponse>, t: Throwable) { Log.e("ActivityAlarms", "API call failed for symbol: ${alarm.symbol}", t) } }) } else { Log.e("ActivityAlarms", "Symbol format is incorrect: ${alarm.symbol}") } } } private fun notifyUser(alarm: Alarm) { val notificationManager = getSystemService(Context.NOTIFICATION_SERVICE) as NotificationManager val notification = NotificationCompat.Builder(this, CHANNEL_ID) .setContentTitle("Alarma activada") .setContentText("La alarma ${alarm.title} se ha activado.") .setSmallIcon(R.drawable.ic_notification) .setPriority(NotificationCompat.PRIORITY_HIGH) .build() notificationManager.notify(NOTIFICATION_ID, notification) } private fun createNotificationChannel() { if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) { val name = "Alarm Channel" val descriptionText = "Channel for alarm notifications" val importance = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH val channel = NotificationChannel(CHANNEL_ID, name, importance).apply { description = descriptionText } val notificationManager: NotificationManager = getSystemService(Context.NOTIFICATION_SERVICE) as NotificationManager notificationManager.createNotificationChannel(channel) } } private fun checkNotificationPermission() { if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.TIRAMISU) { if (ContextCompat.checkSelfPermission(this, android.Manifest.permission.POST_NOTIFICATIONS) != PackageManager.PERMISSION_GRANTED) { ActivityCompat.requestPermissions(this, arrayOf(android.Manifest.permission.POST_NOTIFICATIONS), REQUEST_CODE_NOTIFICATION_PERMISSION) } } } }

AlarmAdapter.kt:

class AlarmAdapter( private var alarms: List<Alarm>, private val onAlarmDeleted: (Alarm) -> Unit ) : RecyclerView.Adapter<AlarmAdapter.AlarmViewHolder>() { // ViewHolder interno para el adaptador inner class AlarmViewHolder(view: View) : RecyclerView.ViewHolder(view) { val titleTextView: TextView = view.findViewById(R.id.alarmTitle) val symbolTextView: TextView = view.findViewById(R.id.alarmSymbol) val priceTextView: TextView = view.findViewById(R.id.alarmPrice) val descriptionTextView: TextView = view.findViewById(R.id.alarmDescription) } // Crea nuevos ViewHolders cuando el RecyclerView lo solicita override fun onCreateViewHolder(parent: ViewGroup, viewType: Int): AlarmViewHolder { val view = LayoutInflater.from(parent.context).inflate(R.layout.item_alarm, parent, false) Log.d("AlarmAdapter", "Creating new view holder for alarm") return AlarmViewHolder(view) } override fun onBindViewHolder(holder: AlarmViewHolder, position: Int) { val alarm = alarms[position] Log.d("AlarmAdapter", "Binding alarm ${alarm.title} to holder") holder.titleTextView.text = alarm.title holder.symbolTextView.text = alarm.symbol holder.priceTextView.text = alarm.price.toString() holder.descriptionTextView.text = alarm.description // Configura un listener de clics largos para eliminar la alarma holder.itemView.setOnLongClickListener { onAlarmDeleted(alarm) true } } // Devuelve el tamaño de la lista de alarmas override fun getItemCount(): Int = alarms.size fun updateAlarms(newAlarms: List<Alarm>) { Log.d("AlarmAdapter", "Updating alarms with new list of size ${newAlarms.size}") val diffResult = DiffUtil.calculateDiff(AlarmDiffCallback(alarms, newAlarms)) alarms = newAlarms diffResult.dispatchUpdatesTo(this) } } class AlarmDiffCallback(private val oldList: List<Alarm>, private val newList: List<Alarm>) : DiffUtil.Callback() { override fun getOldListSize(): Int { return oldList.size } override fun getNewListSize(): Int { return newList.size } override fun areItemsTheSame(oldItemPosition: Int, newItemPosition: Int): Boolean { return oldList[oldItemPosition].id == newList[newItemPosition].id } override fun areContentsTheSame(oldItemPosition: Int, newItemPosition: Int): Boolean { return oldList[oldItemPosition] == newList[newItemPosition] } }

ForexApiService.kt:

interface ForexApiService { @GET("query") fun getExchangeRate( @Query("function") function: String = "CURRENCY_EXCHANGE_RATE", @Query("from_currency") fromCurrency: String, @Query("to_currency") toCurrency: String, @Query("apikey") apiKey: String ): Call<ExchangeRateResponse> } data class ExchangeRateResponse( @SerializedName("Realtime Currency Exchange Rate") val realtimeCurrencyExchangeRate: ExchangeRate ) data class ExchangeRate( @SerializedName("1. From_Currency Code") val fromCurrencyCode: String, @SerializedName("3. To_Currency Code") val toCurrencyCode: String, @SerializedName("5. Exchange Rate") val exchangeRate: String )

DatabaseHelper.kt:

class DatabaseHelper(context: Context) : SQLiteOpenHelper(context, DATABASE_NAME, null, DATABASE_VERSION) { override fun onCreate(db: SQLiteDatabase?) { db?.execSQL(SQL_CREATE_ENTRIES) } override fun onUpgrade(db: SQLiteDatabase?, oldVersion: Int, newVersion: Int) { db?.execSQL(SQL_DELETE_ENTRIES) onCreate(db) } fun insertAlarm(title: String, symbol: String, price: Double, description: String): Long { val db = writableDatabase val values = ContentValues().apply { put(COLUMN_TITLE, title) put(COLUMN_SYMBOL, symbol) put(COLUMN_PRICE, price) put(COLUMN_DESCRIPTION, description) } return db.insert(TABLE_NAME, null, values) } fun getAllAlarms(): List<Alarm> { val db = readableDatabase val cursor = db.query( TABLE_NAME, null, null, null, null, null, null ) val alarms = mutableListOf<Alarm>() cursor.use { while (it.moveToNext()) { val id = it.getLong(it.getColumnIndexOrThrow(COLUMN_ID)) val title = it.getString(it.getColumnIndexOrThrow(COLUMN_TITLE)) val symbol = it.getString(it.getColumnIndexOrThrow(COLUMN_SYMBOL)) val price = it.getDouble(it.getColumnIndexOrThrow(COLUMN_PRICE)) val description = it.getString(it.getColumnIndexOrThrow(COLUMN_DESCRIPTION)) alarms.add(Alarm(id, title, symbol, price, description)) } } return alarms } fun getAlarmCount(): Int { val db = readableDatabase val cursor = db.rawQuery("SELECT COUNT(*) FROM $TABLE_NAME", null) var count = 0 cursor.use { if (it.moveToFirst()) { count = it.getInt(0) } } return count } fun deleteAlarm(alarmId: Long) { val db = writableDatabase val selection = "$COLUMN_ID = ?" val selectionArgs = arrayOf(alarmId.toString()) db.delete(TABLE_NAME, selection, selectionArgs) } companion object { const val DATABASE_VERSION = 1 const val DATABASE_NAME = "Alarms.db" const val TABLE_NAME = "alarm" const val COLUMN_ID = "id" const val COLUMN_TITLE = "title" const val COLUMN_SYMBOL = "symbol" const val COLUMN_PRICE = "price" const val COLUMN_DESCRIPTION = "description" private const val SQL_CREATE_ENTRIES = "CREATE TABLE $TABLE_NAME (" + "$COLUMN_ID INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT," + "$COLUMN_TITLE TEXT," + "$COLUMN_SYMBOL TEXT," + "$COLUMN_PRICE REAL," + "$COLUMN_DESCRIPTION TEXT)" private const val SQL_DELETE_ENTRIES = "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS $TABLE_NAME" } }

Thank you very much in advance if anyone can help me find the solution.