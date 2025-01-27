React: Updating nested arrays?

I have a nested array like

       "datasets": {
           "type": "array",
           "default": [{
                   "name": "Main",
                   "data": [
                       { "Department": "Sheriff", "Budget": 100000, "MeetAt": "2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "preferredColor": "red", "PostContent": "<div> </div>" },
                       { "Department": "Assessor", "Budget": 20000, "MeetAt": "2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "preferredColor": "#232323", "PostContent": "<div> </div>" },
                       { "Department": "Treasurer", "Budget": 30000, "MeetAt": "2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "preferredColor": "#E72323", "PostContent": "<div> </div>" }
                   ]
               },
               {
                   "name": "Locations",
                   "data": [
                       { "State": "California", "Coordinates": "", "MeetAt": "2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "PreferredColor": "#e0e0e0", "PostContent": "<div> </div>" },
                       { "State": "Texas", "Coordinates": "", "MeetAt": "2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "PreferredColor": "#e0e0e0", "PostContent": "<div> </div>" },
                       { "State": "Florida", "Coordinates": "", "MeetAt": "2025-01-26T14:30:00Z", "PreferredColor": "#e0e0e0", "PostContent": "<div> </div>" }
                   ]
               }
           ]
       },

And then I have a component that renders child components called with one being rendered for each object inside the ‘datasets’.

import { useState, useEffect } from '@wordpress/element';
import { Button, Modal } from '@wordpress/components';
import { __ } from '@wordpress/i18n';
import LCPDataGrid from './LCPDataGrid';

const LCPDatasetBuilder = ({ attributes, setAttributes }) => {
    const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false);
    const [activeTab, setActiveTab] = useState(0); // Track the active tab

    const handleUpdateDataset = (index, newData) => {
        console.log("newData (formatted for copy-pasting):", JSON.stringify(newData, null, 2));
    
        // Check if newData.data is an array
        if (Array.isArray(newData.data)) {
            // Create a deep copy of the datasets to avoid mutating the state directly
            const datasets = [...attributes.datasets];
    
            // Check if the dataset at the specified index exists
            if (datasets[index]) {
                // Create a deep copy of the dataset at the given index
                const updatedDataset = {
                    ...datasets[index],  // Copy the dataset object
                    data: [...newData.data],  // Deep copy the data array
                };
    
                // Update the dataset at the given index
                datasets[index] = updatedDataset;
    
                // Create a new object for all attributes (to force re-render)
                setAttributes({
                    ...attributes,  // Copy the existing attributes
                    datasets: datasets, // Replace the datasets with the updated one
                });
    
                console.log("Datasets after update:", JSON.stringify(datasets, null, 2));
            } else {
                console.error("Dataset not found at index:", index);
            }
        } else {
            console.error("Invalid data format in newData:", newData);
        }
    };
    

    useEffect(() => {
        // If needed, you can add logic to do something when datasets change
        console.log('Datasets have been updated:', attributes.datasets);
    }, [attributes.datasets]);

    return (
        <>
            <Button
                variant="secondary"
                onClick={() => setIsOpen(true)}
                style={{ marginBottom: '10px', width: '100%' }}
            >
                {__('Edit Dataset', 'lcp-visualize')}
            </Button>

            {isOpen && (
                <Modal
                    onRequestClose={() => setIsOpen(false)}
                    title={__('Dataset Builder', 'lcp-visualize')}
                    style={{ width: '90vw', height: '90vh' }}
                >
                    <div style={{ height: 'calc(90vh - 40px)', padding: '20px' }}>
                        {/* Tabs */}
                        <div style={{ display: 'flex', marginBottom: '20px' }}>
                            {attributes.datasets.map((dataset, index) => (
                                <button
                                    key={index}
                                    onClick={() => setActiveTab(index)} // Set the active tab
                                    style={{
                                        padding: '10px 20px',
                                        margin: '0 5px',
                                        backgroundColor: activeTab === index ? '#007cba' : '#f1f1f1',
                                        color: activeTab === index ? 'white' : 'black',
                                        border: '1px solid #ccc',
                                        borderRadius: '5px',
                                        cursor: 'pointer',
                                        transition: 'background-color 0.3s ease',
                                    }}
                                >
                                    {dataset.name}
                                </button>
                            ))}
                        </div>

                        {/* Render all the LCPDataGrid components */}
                        <div style={{ display: 'flex', flexDirection: 'column' }}>
                            {attributes.datasets.map((dataset, index) => (
                                <div
                                    key={index}
                                    style={{
                                        display: activeTab === index ? 'block' : 'none', // Show only the active tab
                                        transition: 'display 0.3s ease',
                                    }}
                                >
                                    {/* Pass key prop to trigger re-render if necessary */}
                                    <LCPDataGrid
                                        key={index}  // Ensures each grid instance is unique
                                        dataset={dataset.data}  // Pass the specific dataset data
                                        index={index}
                                        updateDataset={handleUpdateDataset} // Function to handle updates
                                    />
                                </div>
                            ))}
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </Modal>
            )}
        </>
    );
};

export default LCPDatasetBuilder;

The LCPDataGrid.js component passes back the updated data as well as the index (for the respective data object to update). I’m having problems getting the changes to actually be saved in this part of the code

const handleUpdateDataset = (index, newData) => {
        console.log("newData (formatted for copy-pasting):", JSON.stringify(newData, null, 2));
    
        // Check if newData.data is an array
        if (Array.isArray(newData.data)) {
            // Create a deep copy of the datasets to avoid mutating the state directly
            const datasets = [...attributes.datasets];
    
            // Check if the dataset at the specified index exists
            if (datasets[index]) {
                // Create a deep copy of the dataset at the given index
                const updatedDataset = {
                    ...datasets[index],  // Copy the dataset object
                    data: [...newData.data],  // Deep copy the data array
                };
    
                // Update the dataset at the given index
                datasets[index] = updatedDataset;
    
                // Create a new object for all attributes (to force re-render)
                setAttributes({
                    ...attributes,  // Copy the existing attributes
                    datasets: datasets, // Replace the datasets with the updated one
                });
    
                console.log("Datasets after update:", JSON.stringify(datasets, null, 2));
            } else {
                console.error("Dataset not found at index:", index);
            }
        } else {
            console.error("Invalid data format in newData:", newData);
        }
    };

I suspect it’s because React doesn’t recognize this as an actual change in the data…

If I replace

               setAttributes({
                    ...attributes,  // Copy the existing attributes
                    datasets: datasets, // Replace the datasets with the updated one
                });

with a literal datasets array like

               setAttributes({
                    ...attributes,  // Copy the existing attributes
                    datasets: [{...new data }], // Replace the datasets with the updated one
                });

then it updates as expected.