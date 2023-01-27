Creating a new array from recursive mapping

I am attempting to do something very complex.

I have a database that has a self relation (categories that contain a nested category).

The ORM I’m using makes use of these categories as objects:

category = [ { name: "Lights", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [ [{name: "bulbs", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [...more children]}] [{name: "LEDs", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [...more children]}] [{name: "CFL", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [...more children]}] ] }, { name: "Cats", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [ [{name: "brown", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [...more children]}] [{name: "white", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [...more children]}] [{name: "gray", description: "some description", parentid: "some id", children: [...more children]}] ] }, ]

I’m wanting to output a new array of objects that look like this:

newArray = [ {name: "Lights", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Lights > bulbs", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Lights > bulbs > *more children names...*", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Lights > LEDs", lastChildId: "someid" }, {name: "Lights > LEDs > *more children names...*", lastChildId: "someid" }, {name: "Lights > CFL", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Lights > CFL > *more children names...*", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Cats", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Cats > brown > *more children names...*", lastChildId: "someid"}, {name: "Cats > white > *more children names...*", lastChildId: "someid" }, {name: "Cats > gray > *more children names...*", lastChildId: "someid"}, ]

Basically I want to output a name of the complete path through the nested category names, but also outputting the intermediate steps between nesting (ie. even though one category might go Cats > Brown > Short, I want the array to contain all 3 different variations: Cats, Cats > Brown, Cats > Brown > Short.

This is going to be output in a drop down select list.

I understand this is super complex so I am not expecting someone to figure out this very quickly. Totally willing to venmo some coffee money if anyone is up for this javascript challenge (okay technically I am doing this with typescript but I think javascript will suffice).