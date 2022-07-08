Best way to learn javascript

Hi, I have been trying for over 1 month to understand the basics, I guess I have been working over 100 hours, but I dont feel I have learnt anything. I have tried freecodecamp, w3schools, udemy, scrimba, youtube, books, but nothing seems to work for me.
People say build things. But how can I build things when I dont understand the very basics? Watching people and writing the same things, and try to change a few things obviously dont work for me.
The only thing I feel I have learnt is variables, for loops, DOM, if-else-else if, functions… and i guess I just can the very basics of it. How can I move forward? Feels like I im stuck in the wall.
Did you practice the code in the first chapter of a book to get it down before going on to the next chapter?
A couple of things that work for me.
Try to explain something you have just learnt as if you are teaching someone else, either written down or spoken aloud. This certainly helps to cement that knowledge in your head.
If you have a good feeling that you have grasped a concept that others are struggling with, then maybe help other students on your course. Again a great way to cement that knowledge.
If you are following a video tutorial, try pausing it at certain stages and see if you can figure out the next stage yourself. You can then compare your solution to the tutors.
That might involve looking through online sources like MDN - Javascript or through your books to do that.