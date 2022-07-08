Best way to learn javascript

Hi, I have been trying for over 1 month to understand the basics, I guess I have been working over 100 hours, but I dont feel I have learnt anything. I have tried freecodecamp, w3schools, udemy, scrimba, youtube, books, but nothing seems to work for me.

People say build things. But how can I build things when I dont understand the very basics? Watching people and writing the same things, and try to change a few things obviously dont work for me.

The only thing I feel I have learnt is variables, for loops, DOM, if-else-else if, functions… and i guess I just can the very basics of it. How can I move forward? Feels like I im stuck in the wall.