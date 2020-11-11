QR Code reader does not ask for camera and won't continue

I am trying to test the qr-code-scanner as explained in the https://www.sitepoint.com/create-qr-code-reader-mobile-website/ tutorial. I copied the code exactly as shown in the sandbox with mods to reflect my structure .

When I run the sandbox either on my android 9 mobile or desktop it work perfectly.

When I run my implementation it never asks for camera permission and won’t move forward.

The website is on a Linux box with apache.

This is the url:

https://ziggys.com/qrcode/QRtest.html

I am not particularly adept at javascript.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

While I am at it does anyone know if this can be adapted to read other barcode formats?

Thank you for your help.

QRtest.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>QR Code Scanner</title> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width; initial-scale=1.0; maximum-scale=1.0; user-scalable=0;" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="QRStyles.css" /> <script src="https://rawgit.com/sitepoint-editors/jsqrcode/master/src/qr_packed.js"></script> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <h1>QR Code Scanner</h1> <a id="btn-scan-qr"> <img src="https://dab1nmslvvntp.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/1499401426qr_icon.svg"> <a/> <canvas hidden="" id="qr-canvas"></canvas> <div id="qr-result" hidden=""> <b>Data:</b> <span id="outputData"></span> </div> </div> <script src="qrCodeScanner.js"></script> </body> </html>pe or paste code here

qrCodeScanner.js