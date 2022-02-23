Problems Displaying Hero Image

kmcnet: kmcnet: in full screen the form is left justified and the photo is right justified.

That’s just how the photo looks with the person on the right (much like my demo but in reverse).

On smaller screens the background-position is altered so that you see the right side and the left side is cut off (opposite to my example which naturally crops from the right). If you placed the image at the background-position:100% it would crop from the left when the page is squeezed.

That site is also dynamically changing the image depending on widths and is altering width and heights and using transforms to move it. However the effect is very ‘clunky’ due to the masses of html and script they are using and the large file size of the image. ( I would click away from that site after a few seconds I’m afraid. It’s just too much effect for so little reward.)

Here’s an image I just grabbed from lorem picsum where the focus is on the right.

If you change the background-position and the background-size you can change the emphasis for different screen sizes.

This is just 10 seconds work so obviously you can be more careful and more explicit if needed. (You could also move the image a little based on the height of the viewport if the head was being cut off the picture.)

On a small screen it looks like this.

But on large screen the image is at the right.