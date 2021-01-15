My hero /hero image is not rendering correctly on large screen sizes

Hello everyone… I’m developing this landing page (challenge from frontend mentor) where the hero image on the mobile screen will be different from the hero image on desktop screen. So I made use of the <picture> element to serve the images for different screen sizes(desktop & mobile).

Here comes the problem, from min-width: 800px Firefox and chrome renders the hero on desktop screen differently… The hero is usually off & a lil different from what I intend to do mostly on Firefox… I have tried my best and I still haven’t figured how to make these two browsers render the hero exactly as I want.

Here is the codepen link to the problem:

Codepen

Can you explain what you mean by ‘usually off & a lil different’?

This is what I see in Firefox and Chrome side by side.

Am I looking at the wrong thing or is there an issue I haven’t noticed ?

On another matter you have set you hero to height:50% which won’t match the content you are placing inside it (such as your images which have a pixel height).