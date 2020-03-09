Understanding Hero Image Positioning

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am working on the UI for a website (not my forte) and want to incorporate a hero image. However, I am struggling with positioning and scaling of the image. I have an example posted at http://christyforcongress.com/home/sitepointexample6. A couple of issues. On a full width screen, the top and bottom of the image cuts off, regardless of the size of the image. On mobile, I have two problems, first the image is more truncated as well as the logo masking the hero. I think I know how to resize the logo, but am not sure what to do on the hero. Is this a case of using to images or some other solution. Thanks again for the help.