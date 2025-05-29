Need Help Making Background Image Fully Visible on Homepage

Hey everyone

I’m working on a homepage design and running into an issue where the background image gets cut off or zoomed in too much on certain screen sizes.

Here’s the situation:

The image is applied using background-image in CSS

in CSS I’ve tried adjusting background-size , position , and height on the parent container

, , and on the parent container Sometimes it shows just a part of the image, especially on mobile

Here’s what I’ve got so far: