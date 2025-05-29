Need Help Making Background Image Fully Visible on Homepage

HTML & CSS
Hey everyone

I’m working on a homepage design and running into an issue where the background image gets cut off or zoomed in too much on certain screen sizes.

Here’s the situation:

  • The image is applied using background-image in CSS
  • I’ve tried adjusting background-size, position, and height on the parent container
  • Sometimes it shows just a part of the image, especially on mobile

Here’s what I’ve got so far:

.hero-section {
  background-image: url("header.jpg");
  background-size: cover;
  background-position: center;
  min-height: 650px;
}