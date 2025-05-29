Need Help Making Background Image Fully Visible on Homepage

Hey everyone
I’m working on a homepage design and running into an issue where the background image gets cut off or zoomed in too much on certain screen sizes.
Here’s the situation:
- The image is applied using
background-imagein CSS
- I’ve tried adjusting
background-size,
position, and
heighton the parent container
- Sometimes it shows just a part of the image, especially on mobile
Here’s what I’ve got so far:
.hero-section {
background-image: url("header.jpg");
background-size: cover;
background-position: center;
min-height: 650px;
}