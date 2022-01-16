Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

Can anyone help
I want to change <option> tag value .
But I am missing the mark , here’s my code…
Sorry couldn’t get working:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script>
  document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => {
    alert("DOM ready!    Hit F12   to Open DevTools");
  });
</script>
</head>

<body>
	<h3>Accessing HTML 'option' of a DOM element in JavaScript .</h3>
<p>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_blank"></a>1 Visit W3Schools.com _blank</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_top"></a>2 Visit W3Schools.com _top</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_self"></a>3 Visit W3Schools.com _self</a>
</p>
<p>
<!-- EXAMPLE: <form name="Arduino"> -->   <!-- rgb(250,240,255) -->
<select style="width:200px; font:14px Arial Black; color:rgb(0,0,0); background-color:rgb(214,226,255);" name="menu" onchange="window.open(this.value); window.location.reload();">
  <option selected="0" value="">aaDaily</option>
<option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories">Categories</option>
<option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/faq">FAQ</option>
</select>
</p>

	<button onclick="ATargetHtml()">
		Get and change the html for DOM element
	</button>
	<br><br>

<script>
  function ATargetHtml() {
    // Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date
    let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');
    console.log(" let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');")
    for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) {
      // Show the current target element in the console
      console.log("Target = ", Target<i>);
      // Replaced "i" with "Target<i>"
      if (Target<i>.hasAttribute("option")) {
        Target<i>.setAttribute("option", "value=http://vmars.us");
      }
    }
  }
</script>
</body>
</html>
#2

You have stray closing </a> tags in your links. (I haven’t looked further than that.)

#3

You need square brackets for an array.

Target[i]

An option isn’t an attribute? Were you looking for the value attribute instead?

e.g.

    if (Target[i].hasAttribute("value")) {
      Target[i].setAttribute("value", "http://vmars.us");
    }

That will change all the values in the options.

You will still need to call the function when the page has loaded otherwise it does nothing.

ATargetHtml();

Full Code:

function ATargetHtml() {
  // Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date
  let Target = document.getElementsByTagName("OPTION");

  for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) {
    // Show the current target element in the console
    console.log("Target = " + Target[i]);
    if (Target[i].hasAttribute("value")) {
      Target[i].setAttribute("value", "http://vmars.us");
    }
  }
}

ATargetHtml();

Also the inline onchange event should really be in the js also rather than mixed in with the html.

I’m not really sure what you are doing with all that though :slight_smile: