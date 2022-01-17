Paul ,
Ok , here’s another one a little more complex that works great:
Change-Html-A-Target-Value-iframe-2-functions.html
Things seem to run well with console.log but not with alert , I wonder why .
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script>
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => {
alert("DOM ready! Hit F12 to Open DevTools");
});
</script>
<script>
let Target = [] ;
function ATargetHtmlOne() {
// Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date
Target = document.getElementsByTagName('A');
console.log("Target.length = " , Target.length)
for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) {
console.log("Target = ", Target[i]);
}
alert('End of: ATargetHtmlOne()')
}
function ATargetHtmlTwo() {
Target = document.getElementsByTagName('A');
for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) {
console.log("Target = ", Target[i]);
if (Target[i].hasAttribute("target")) {
Target[i].setAttribute("target", "_self");
}
}
alert('End of: ATargetHtmlTwo()')
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h3>
Accessing HTML 'a' of a DOM element in JavaScript .
</h3>
<h4> <a href="file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value.html" target="_blank">file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value.html</a>
</h4>
<h4><a href="file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value-iframe.html" target="_blank">file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value-iframe.html</a>
</h4>
<h4><a href="file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Write-To-iframe.html" target="_blank">file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Write-To-iframe.html</a>
</h4>
<p>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_blank">1 Visit W3Schools.com</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_top">2 Visit W3Schools.com</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_self">3 Visit W3Schools.com</a>
</p>
<body>
<button onclick="ATargetHtmlOne()">function ATargetHtmlOne()</button>
<br>
<button onclick="ATargetHtmlTwo()">function ATargetHtmlTwo()</button>
<br>
<div id="div" style="border: solid 2px; height: 250px; width: 400px;"></div>
</body>
</html>
But this one works with
Target = document.getElementsByTagName(‘A’);
I have been trying to figure out why one works and the other doesn’t for days now .
Btw: When I said ‘it gives me pleasure’ , I wasn’t kidding .
I am 78 , and I try to find pleasure in the things I do , else it’s not worth doing : )
I am writing a KidSafBrowser , and the above is piece of that .
Thanks , Happy to share it with you if you like .