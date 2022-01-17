Paul ,

Ok , here’s another one a little more complex that works great:

Change-Html-A-Target-Value-iframe-2-functions.html

Things seem to run well with console.log but not with alert , I wonder why .

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { alert("DOM ready! Hit F12 to Open DevTools"); }); </script> <script> let Target = [] ; function ATargetHtmlOne() { // Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date Target = document.getElementsByTagName('A'); console.log("Target.length = " , Target.length) for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) { console.log("Target = ", Target[i]); } alert('End of: ATargetHtmlOne()') } function ATargetHtmlTwo() { Target = document.getElementsByTagName('A'); for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) { console.log("Target = ", Target[i]); if (Target[i].hasAttribute("target")) { Target[i].setAttribute("target", "_self"); } } alert('End of: ATargetHtmlTwo()') } </script> </head> <body> <h3> Accessing HTML 'a' of a DOM element in JavaScript . </h3> <h4> <a href="file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value.html" target="_blank">file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value.html</a> </h4> <h4><a href="file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value-iframe.html" target="_blank">file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Change-Html-A-Target-Value-iframe.html</a> </h4> <h4><a href="file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Write-To-iframe.html" target="_blank">file:///C:/EXPERIMANTAL/Write-To-iframe.html</a> </h4> <p> <a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_blank">1 Visit W3Schools.com</a> <br> <a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_top">2 Visit W3Schools.com</a> <br> <a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_self">3 Visit W3Schools.com</a> </p> <body> <button onclick="ATargetHtmlOne()">function ATargetHtmlOne()</button> <br> <button onclick="ATargetHtmlTwo()">function ATargetHtmlTwo()</button> <br> <div id="div" style="border: solid 2px; height: 250px; width: 400px;"></div> </body> </html>

But this one works with

Target = document.getElementsByTagName(‘A’);

I have been trying to figure out why one works and the other doesn’t for days now .

Btw: When I said ‘it gives me pleasure’ , I wasn’t kidding .

I am 78 , and I try to find pleasure in the things I do , else it’s not worth doing : )

I am writing a KidSafBrowser , and the above is piece of that .

Thanks , Happy to share it with you if you like .