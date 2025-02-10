Problem with auto-size content on mobile - tailwind

I have my page works well on desktop,
but it does not look good on mobile.
i want it to auto size on mobile
i want it to auto size on mobile like below image
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" class="bg-gray-10 text-gray-95">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://hellowo101.rf.gd/d8d4dabcc7.css" data-precedence="next" />
</head>
<body>
<div class="m-auto flex min-h-screen w-full max-w-[1280px] flex-col px-2 sm:px-10 2xl:px-0">
<span></span><span></span>
<div class="h-6 w-full overflow-hidden rounded-full"></div>
<div class="relative flex w-full grow flex-col md:px-2">
<header class="relative mx-2 mt-4 h-[700px] max-h-[700px] min-h-[700px] font-wide font-bold leading-none">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="1244" height="700" fill="none" viewBox="0 0 1244 700" class="absolute left-0 top-0 h-full w-full">
<rect width="1204" height="660" x="20" y="20" rx="200" fill="var(--gray-20)"></rect>
<clipPath id="rect-1-clip"><rect width="1204" height="660" x="20" y="20" rx="200"></rect></clipPath>
<foreignObject x="0" y="0" width="1244" height="700" clip-path="url(#rect-1-clip)">
<div
class="h-full w-full"
style="
background-image: conic-gradient(
from 93deg,
rgba(205, 244, 96, 0) 35%,
rgb(205, 244, 96) 35%,
rgb(205, 244, 96) 46%,
rgb(90, 242, 128) 60%,
rgb(90, 242, 128) 75%,
rgb(51, 51, 51) 100%,
rgb(205, 244, 96) 100%
);
"
></div>
</foreignObject>
<clipPath id="rect-2-clip"><rect width="1140" height="596" x="52" y="52" rx="180"></rect></clipPath>
<foreignObject x="0" y="0" width="1244" height="700" clip-path="url(#rect-2-clip)">
<div class="h-full w-full" style="background-image: conic-gradient(from 93deg at 50% 50%, #75bff000 24%, #75bff0 24%, #75bff0 33%, #a17de8 50%, #a17de8 75%, #333333 100%, #75bff000 100%);"></div>
</foreignObject>
<rect width="1140" height="596" x="52" y="52" rx="180" stroke="var(--gray-10)" stroke-width="2"></rect>
<clipPath id="rect-3-clip"><rect width="1076" height="532" x="84" y="84" rx="160" fill="red"></rect></clipPath>
<foreignObject x="0" y="0" width="1244" height="700" clip-path="url(#rect-3-clip)">
<div
class="h-full w-full"
style="
background-image: conic-gradient(
from 93deg,
rgba(243, 150, 232, 0) 13%,
rgb(243, 150, 232) 13%,
rgb(243, 150, 232) 33%,
rgb(253, 184, 64) 50%,
rgb(253, 184, 64) 75%,
rgb(51, 51, 51) 100%,
rgba(243, 150, 232, 0) 100%
);
"
></div>
</foreignObject>
<rect width="1076" height="532" x="84" y="84" rx="160" stroke="var(--gray-10)" stroke-width="2"></rect>
<rect width="1012" height="468" x="116" y="116" rx="140" fill="var(--gray-10)"></rect>
<g>
<circle cx="352.3973091747097" cy="664" r="15" fill="#CDF460" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
<circle cx="364.3973091747097" cy="664" r="15" fill="#CDF460" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
<circle cx="376.3973091747097" cy="664" r="15" fill="#CDF460" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
</g>
<g>
<circle cx="600.6045870305529" cy="632" r="15" fill="#75BFF0" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
<circle cx="612.6045870305529" cy="632" r="15" fill="#75BFF0" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
<circle cx="624.6045870305529" cy="632" r="15" fill="#75BFF0" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
</g>
<g>
<circle cx="818.4369581343279" cy="599" r="15" fill="#F396E8" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
<circle cx="830.4369581343279" cy="599" r="15" fill="#F396E8" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
<circle cx="842.4369581343279" cy="599" r="15" fill="#F396E8" stroke="white" stroke-opacity="0.5" style="filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2));"></circle>
</g>
<g fill="#F2F2F2" clip-path="url(#clip0_9354_38761)" filter="url(#filter0_dd_9354_38761)" transform="translate(1106, 334), scale(0.82)">
<path
d="M22 39a5 5 0 015-5h37v11a5 5 0 01-5 5H27a5 5 0 01-5-5v-6zM64 29v5h-5a5 5 0 005-5zM64 39v-5h5a5 5 0 00-5 5zM101 34h5v5a5 5 0 00-5-5zM111 34h-5v-5a5 5 0 005 5zM106 34h37a5 5 0 015 5v6a5 5 0 01-5 5h-32a5 5 0 01-5-5V34zM64 23a5 5 0 015-5h32a5 5 0 015 5v11H64V23z"
></path>
</g>
<defs>
<filter id="filter0_dd_9354_38761" width="188" height="76" x="-9" y="0" color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" filterUnits="userSpaceOnUse">
<feFlood flood-opacity="0" result="BackgroundImageFix"></feFlood>
<feColorMatrix in="SourceAlpha" result="hardAlpha" values="0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 127 0"></feColorMatrix>
<feMorphology in="SourceAlpha" radius="2" result="effect1_dropShadow_9354_38761"></feMorphology>
<feOffset dy="4"></feOffset>
<feGaussianBlur stdDeviation="12"></feGaussianBlur>
<feComposite in2="hardAlpha" operator="out"></feComposite>
<feColorMatrix values="0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.12 0"></feColorMatrix>
<feBlend in2="BackgroundImageFix" result="effect1_dropShadow_9354_38761"></feBlend>
<feColorMatrix in="SourceAlpha" result="hardAlpha" values="0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 127 0"></feColorMatrix>
<feMorphology in="SourceAlpha" operator="dilate" radius="1" result="effect2_dropShadow_9354_38761"></feMorphology>
<feOffset dy="2"></feOffset>
<feGaussianBlur stdDeviation="4"></feGaussianBlur>
<feComposite in2="hardAlpha" operator="out"></feComposite>
<feColorMatrix values="0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.06 0"></feColorMatrix>
<feBlend in2="effect1_dropShadow_9354_38761" result="effect2_dropShadow_9354_38761"></feBlend>
<feBlend in="SourceGraphic" in2="effect2_dropShadow_9354_38761" result="shape"></feBlend>
</filter>
<clipPath id="clip0_9354_38761"><path fill="#fff" d="M0 0H144V32H0z" transform="translate(13 18)"></path></clipPath>
</defs>
</svg>
<div class="absolute left-0 top-0 flex h-full w-full flex-col items-center justify-center gap-4">
<h2 class="px-[4rem] text-center text-[50px] !tracking-[-0.03em] md:w-full md:text-[60px] lg:px-[9rem] lg:text-[85px]">Eart Pas</h2>
<span class="w-2/3 px-4 text-center font-sans text-base font-normal leading-tight text-gray-60 md:w-full md:px-0 md:text-lg">Earth, Mars, Jupitar</span>
<div class="mt-6 flex flex-col items-center gap-8 md:flex-row">
<a
class="transition-all active:scale-95 select-none rounded-full font-mono uppercase flex items-center justify-center gap-2 text-center subpixel-antialiased focus:outline-highlight focus:ring-0 border whitespace-nowrap group text-sm h-8 min-w-[2rem] border-transparent bg-gray-95 text-gray-10 hover:bg-gray-85 disabled:bg-gray-50 disabled:text-gray-30 px-3 py-3 pr-2 font-light md:px-6 md:py-6 md:pr-2 md:text-base"
href="/app/coins"
>
To the moon
<svg width="37" height="36" viewBox="0 0 37 36" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<path
fill-rule="evenodd"
clip-rule="evenodd"
d="M33.5 18C33.5 9.71573 26.7843 3 18.5 3C10.2157 3 3.5 9.71573 3.5 18C3.5 26.2843 10.2157 33 18.5 33C26.7843 33 33.5 26.2843 33.5 18ZM23.1544 18.75L19.1848 22.7197C18.8919 23.0126 18.8919 23.4874 19.1848 23.7803C19.4776 24.0732 19.9525 24.0732 20.2454 23.7803L24.4348 19.591C25.3134 18.7123 25.3134 17.2877 24.4348 16.409L20.2454 12.2197C19.9525 11.9268 19.4776 11.9268 19.1848 12.2197C18.8919 12.5126 18.8919 12.9874 19.1848 13.2803L23.1544 17.25H11.7501C11.3359 17.25 11.0001 17.5858 11.0001 18C11.0001 18.4142 11.3359 18.75 11.7501 18.75H23.1544Z"
fill="#4D4D4D"
></path>
</svg>
</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="pointer-events-none absolute left-1/3 top-4" style="transform: translateX(22.0739px) translateY(-9.91126px) translateZ(0px);">
<div class="absolute left-7 top-7 z-50 flex items-center justify-center gap-1 rounded-full bg-gray-100 p-[2px] pr-1">
<div class="mr-1 h-6 w-6"></div>
<span class="text-md font-mono text-gray-0/80">5</span>
<img src="http://hellowo101.rf.gd/1svg.svg">
</div>
</div>
<div class="pointer-events-none absolute left-9 top-1/2" style="transform: translateX(-5.85802px) translateY(22.3368px) translateZ(0px);">
<div class="[2px] absolute left-7 top-7 z-50 flex items-center justify-center gap-1 rounded-full bg-gray-100 p-[2px] pr-1">
<div class="mr-1 h-6 w-6"></div>
<span class="text-md font-mono text-gray-0/80">7</span>
<img src="http://hellowo101.rf.gd/2svg.svg">
</div>
</div>
<div class="pointer-events-none absolute left-1/2 bottom-14" style="transform: translateX(0.529769px) translateY(-5.85802px) translateZ(0px);">
<div class="[2px] absolute left-7 top-7 z-50 flex items-center justify-center gap-1 rounded-full bg-gray-100 p-[2px] pr-1">
<div class="mr-1 h-6 w-6"></div>
<span class="text-md font-mono text-gray-0/80">9</span>
<img src="http://hellowo101.rf.gd/3svg.svg">
</div>
</div>
</header>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>