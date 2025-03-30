003-contact page how to fix svg icon size and center 3 flexbox containers

  1. I have 3 svg icons on a contact page. Phone and work hours icons look ok but the address svg has oval shape. I did look into svg structure of al three and the address svg has a different structure. I didn’t want to mess with svg itself as I am very far from being svg expert lol. I was wondering if we can fix the address one with CSS?

  2. At (max-width: 1450px) media query contact form, address, phone, hours just go display:block. How do I center the address, phone, hours keeping same gap between svg and text (text-align left)?

Please see https://test.prygara.com/contact/

flex-center-address-phone-hours
flex-center-address-phone-hours1557×1043 120 KB