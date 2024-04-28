003-home page-background image with text

I am working on the following layout for a home page

gray box represents a full bleed background image

h1, following text and get a quote button would probably be constrained with max-width, not sure yet

the whole block of h1, text and the button would be white text on gray backgound with opacity (so image is slightly visible) stretching full width of the image and placed on top of the image

I also plan to add 3 flexbox cards below an image representing main services that the company offers

please see the following link for current home page (current image is just for testing purposes and would probably replaced for a different image)

https://test.prygara.com/

Question: Is CSS grid technique described here https://css-tricks.com/positioning-overlay-content-with-css-grid/ a good choice to achieve “text on top of image” effect?