Practical resources for web design and development

Hi everyone, I’ve taken on a few clients to redesign some Wordpress websites, and I’m struggling with dealing with practical problems that come up regarding the databases and servers. Specifically I’ve run into some version compatibility issues with PHP and Wordpress with clients who were running VERY old PHP versions, and I have struggled to update them in a safe way.

Could anyone point me in the right direction for resources, or help me understand the best practices and safest way to update very old websites? And could anyone recommend any courses with practical help when dealing with hosting and server issues?