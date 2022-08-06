Please help me to get this computer game code to work correctly

Hi All,

Why won’t this JavaScript code work? When I run it in Visual Studio the bird doesn’t not move up and down
and there no game over box which restarts the came.

Please see in the link below at 8 hours and 52 minutes.

Best regards,

John

var hole = document.getElementById("hole");

var hole = document.getElementById("hole");
var game = document.getElementById("game");
var result = document.getElementById("result");
var text = document.getElementById("text");
var score = 0;
var jumping = 0;
hole.addEventListener("animationiteration",RanHole);

function RanHole(){
    var random =-((Math.random()*350)+150);
    hole.style.top = random+"px";
}

var fall = setInterval(function(){
 var birdTop = parseInt(window.getComputedSytle(bird).getPropertyValue("top"));
if(jumping==0)
{
  bird.style.top=(birdTop+2)+"px";
}
var blockLeft =parseInt(window.getComputedStyle(block).getPropertyValue("left"));
var holeTop = parseInt(window.getComputedSytle(hole).getPropertyValue("top"));
var hTop =(500+holeTop);
if((birdTop >450||((blockLeft<50)&&(blockLeft>-50)&&((birdTop<hTop)||(birdTop>hTop+100)))
{
    result.style.display="block";
    text.innerText='Your final score is :${score}';
    game.style.display="none";
    score = 0;
}
};10)

HTML Code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <body>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Flappy Bird</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
    <div id="game">
       <div id="block"></div>  
       <div id="hole"></div>
       <div id="bird"><img src="Bird1.png" alt="Bird"></div>  
    </div> 
       <div id="result">
       <h1>Game Over</h1>
       <p id="text"></p>
       <button id="btn" onclick="location.reload()">Restart</button>
      </div>
    <script src="script.js"></script>   
</body>
</html>

CSS Code

*{
    margin:0;
     padding:0;
 }
 
 body{
     background-color: cadetblue;
     background-image: -webkit-repeating-linear-gradient(rgb(175,75,75),rgb(31,31,31),rgb(59,153,148));
     min-height: 800px;
 }
 
 #game{
     height: 500px;
     width: 400px;
     border: 1px solid black;
     background:url(bg2.jpg) ;
     background-size: cover;
     margin: 1rem auto;
     overflow: hidden;
 }
 
 #block{
     width: 50px;
     height: 500px;
     background-color:blue;
     position: relative;
     left: 400px;
     animation: block 2s linear infinite;
 }
 
 @keyframes block{
     0%{
         left: 400px;
     }
     100%{
         left: -50px;
     }
 }
 
 #hole{
     height: 150px;
     width: 50px;
     background-color: yellow;
     position: relative;
     left: 400px;
     top:-500px;
     animation: block 2s linear infinite;
 }
 
 #bird{
     position: fixed;
     top: 100px;
     height: 50px; 
     width: 50px
 }
 
 #bird img{
     height: 50px;
     width: 50px;
     }

     #result{
        height:200px;
        width: 500px;
        background-color: brown;
        margin: 5rem auto;
        border: 2px solid white;
        border-radius: 20px;
        display: none;
        text-align: center;
     }

     #btn{
        padding:0.5rem 1rem;
        border: none;
        border-radius: 11px;
        background-color: green;
        color: white;
        font-size: 1.5rem;
        text-transform:uppercase;
        margin-top: 1rem;
        cursor: pointer;
     }
     #text{
        margin-top: 1rem;
        font-size: 2rem;
        color: seashell;
     }
You have a few syntax errors @sterianosjohn .

It is useful to use a linter like eslint. Personally I use standardJS

On pasting your code into vscode, standardJS immediately picked up on your if ((birdTop > 450 ... line and non-matching parentheses.

It is a difficult line to read, am I right in saying it should be

if (
  ( birdTop > 450 || (
      ( blockLeft < 50 && blockLeft > -50 ) && ( birdTop < hTop || birdTop > hTop + 100 )
    )
  )
)

I think the code could be readable.


var withinRangeX = blockLeft < 50 && blockLeft > -50;
var withinRangeY = birdTop < hTop || birdTop > hTop + 100; // should this be && or ||
var withinRangeXY = withinRangeX && withinRangeY;

if ( birdTop > 450 || withinRangeXY) {
    result.style.display = "block";
    text.innerText = 'Your final score is :${score}';
    game.style.display = "none";
    score = 0;
}

You also have a piece of code that needs to be edited at the end of your function. See PaulOB’s post below

};10)

I don’t know if this fixes your hopping bird, but it should be a start.

edit: @sterianosjohn, if you want to check for syntax errors you can paste your code into an online linter.

Shouldn’t it be }, 10); as it’s the end of the setInterval function?

You’ve typed Sytle instead of ‘Style’.
(bird) doesn’t seem to be defined anywhere either. Should there be something like this at the start of the js?

var bird = document.getElementById("bird");

You’ve made the same ‘Sytle’ typo here also (getComputedSytle(hole))

I threw the updated code into a codepen to make it easier for the js gurus to debug. :slight_smile:

Well spotted :smiley:

