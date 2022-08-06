Please help me to get this computer game code to work correctly

You have a few syntax errors @sterianosjohn .

It is useful to use a linter like eslint. Personally I use standardJS

On pasting your code into vscode, standardJS immediately picked up on your if ((birdTop > 450 ... line and non-matching parentheses.

It is a difficult line to read, am I right in saying it should be

if ( ( birdTop > 450 || ( ( blockLeft < 50 && blockLeft > -50 ) && ( birdTop < hTop || birdTop > hTop + 100 ) ) ) )

I think the code could be readable.

var withinRangeX = blockLeft < 50 && blockLeft > -50; var withinRangeY = birdTop < hTop || birdTop > hTop + 100; // should this be && or || var withinRangeXY = withinRangeX && withinRangeY; if ( birdTop > 450 || withinRangeXY) { result.style.display = "block"; text.innerText = 'Your final score is :${score}'; game.style.display = "none"; score = 0; }

You also have a piece of code that needs to be edited at the end of your function. See PaulOB’s post below

};10)

I don’t know if this fixes your hopping bird, but it should be a start.

edit: @sterianosjohn, if you want to check for syntax errors you can paste your code into an online linter.