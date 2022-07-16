I Can't Create Ring That Moves With Mouse

Hi All,
I am using Visual Studio. When I type in animationiteration it does come up on the list? What extension must I add?
How do I get the code below to create a ring on the computer screen of the computer game that moves with the mouse?
Best regards,
Yanni
var hole = document.getElementById(“hole”);
var game = document.getElementById(“game”);
var score = 0;
hole.addEventListener(“animationiteration”, RanHole) // need to figure out what animationiteration is
function RanHole(){
var random =-((Math.random()*350)+150)
hole.style.top = random+“px”;
}