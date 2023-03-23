Problem following PHP Coding Ninja book source code

Hi I’m learning PHP using the book “PHP & MYSQL: Notice to Ninja” version 7 completely on my own- no bootcamp or or college courses. I was formerly a C language/Unix programmer a long time ago.

I have been following the book nicely but I’m now completely stuck with URL rewriting part. I’m getting the error : Fatal error: Uncaught Error:

Call to undefined method JokeController::public() in C:\Users\glori\Documents\www\entrypoint\classes\EntryPoint.php:21 Stack trace: #0 C:\Users\glori\Documents\www\entrypoint\public\index.php(9): EntryPoint->run('entrypoint/publ...') #1 {main} thrown in C:\Users\glori\Documents\www\entrypoint\classes\EntryPoint.php on line 21.`

Why is there an undefined method? I downloaded this code directly from Github.

Is there anyone who can help me? I’m new to this and I don’t have a bootcamp or a teacher. Just this book and a couple of youtube videos. Thanks in advance, Gloria