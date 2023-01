im trying to integrate paypal in form for payment, when user fill form and click on submit button, they will redirect to paypal payment page with the total amount they enter during form fill up.



as in above picture user fill from with selected price, when user click submit button form will be submitted along with that they redirect to paypal payment page with Total price in paypal payment page.

this $50 will change according to Total price of form… how can i implement this feature with paypal…