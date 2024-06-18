Parsing html content in Javascript, too resource intensive?

I have a Wordpress gallery plugin that I maintain that uses the Lightgallery plugin on the frontend. Lightgallery has functionality that can create the gallery dynamically (by passing in an array of image urls).

I’d like to incorporate functionality that will parse the main HTML content on the page (the main body of the article, in this case) and use a regex to extract any tags, which I would then pass back to the backend via ajax. Then the backend will query Wordpress to find those images in the database (to retrieve certain details about them such as the copyright info, and description, etc). The backend would then return the necessary details and the gallery will be initialized.

Would using javascript to parse the HTML content (which might be a few/several MB) be too slow/resource intensive for low-end devices to handle?