Open card testing - Newbie question

Hi there,

I am fairly new to UX and have started to take an evening class about it. I have learnt briefly about open and closed card testing, however I have some questions about using this method for navigation.

I am building a website which will have around 5-6 main navigation headings with some other items which will probably appear above the navigation such as “register/login”, a CTA, about links and advertise link.

What would be the best way to ask testers to organise these? Should I explain there will be a main nav section and also a top navigation section giving them the items for each to arrange in the order they think is best suited? Or is there a different way?

Any suggestions would be welcomed.

Thanks