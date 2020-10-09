How to determine the order of navigation?

Design & UX
#1

Hi there,

I’m creating a website for my local town which will offer the following:

  • News (although this will be mainly just me and relying on others to submit news

  • business and services: a local business directory

  • events in the town

  • jobs: users/businesses to submit jobs

These will be the main areas of the website.

My question is how would I go about determining the order of these from testing? Basically I’d like to know the testing process behind the order of navigation.

Do I ask users or a group to find out what their requirements are for a website for their local town?

Any advice would be great!

Thanks

#2

I would recommend a visit to the legendary Jakob Nielsen’s web site and explore their extensive research in the area.