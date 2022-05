Hi all,

I’m not a js person so I think this is an easy question. I have this string in a .js file:

html += ` <li><span draggable="true"><a class="drag">[${v.name}]</a> = ${v.value?v.value:v.desc}</span></li> `

After the ?, for that last “v.desc” I need to add this span around that:

<span class="onscreenTips>x</span>

The “x” is where v.desc would be.

Would appreciate some guidance.

Thanks,