Concatenation in Javascript Demystifying various method in strings and inserting HTML code

I often get confused when passing HTML in JS variables/objects.

If I start with a relevant example:

var message = data.name.first+' '+data.name.last ;

My Point of confusion:

Are we interchangeably using the + sign?

In the above example I tried to add an image:

var message = data.name.first+''+data.name.last + '<br><img src="+data.picture.large+" alt="">';

But this actually didn’t work.

I also have seen a few code writers using {} brackets to do the same. Can we also discuss that

Can we discuss this, the best practice and usage of " ", '', + sign when to use how to insert strings and how to insert HTML code?

#2

Well to get started, you were missing just a couple of opening and closing quotes around '<br><img src=" and " alt="">'.

It should be '<br><img src="'+data.picture.large+'" alt="">'

So a simple test, we could try something like this

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
  <meta charset='UTF-8'>
  <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
  <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
  <div class='content'></div>
<script>
  document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
    const content = document.querySelector('.content')
    const data = {
      name: {
        first: 'John',
        last: 'Smith'
      },
      picture: {
        large: 'url of image here'
      }
    }

    content.innerHTML = data.name.first+''+data.name.last + '<br><img src="'+data.picture.large+'" alt="">'
  })
</script>
</body>
</html>

There are issues with using innerHTML in that it should never be used in conjunction with user input, as there is the risk of injecting malicious code.