Network error: Connection timed out for AWS

Please anyone knowledgable about AWS EC2 instant hosting, i need assistance with connecting to my instance using SSH and client like PUTTY and mobexterm
- I have my ip set to allow in my security groups
- I have elastic ip configure
- My domain can be accessed over the internet but not available using curl or other method and as such i cant install certbot
- I was in the process of trying to make my domain working using curl from the terminal and also installing SSL my mobexterm client got disconnected and can not connect back,
- Tried putty no way
- Ping my network not working, Network error: Connection timed out
Please what is the solution