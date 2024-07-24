Network error: Connection timed out for AWS

Please anyone knowledgable about AWS EC2 instant hosting, i need assistance with connecting to my instance using SSH and client like PUTTY and mobexterm

I have my ip set to allow in my security groups I have elastic ip configure My domain can be accessed over the internet but not available using curl or other method and as such i cant install certbot I was in the process of trying to make my domain working using curl from the terminal and also installing SSL my mobexterm client got disconnected and can not connect back, Tried putty no way Ping my network not working, Network error: Connection timed out

Please what is the solution