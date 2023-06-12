Need Help Choosing a NodeJS Package for Creating HTML to PDF Documents

I am currently working on a project that involves converting HTML code or webpages into PDF invoices and documents. Previously, on a Windows server, I used the ‘html-pdf-node’ package, which served my needs effectively. However, I have now migrated to a Linux server where I encountered compatibility issues with ‘puppeteer’ and Chromium, making it unusable.

I have also explored other npm packages, but unfortunately, they did not provide the exact HTML code output as displayed on the web. Given this situation, I am seeking your expert advice and support on which NodeJS package would be best suited for creating high-quality PDF invoices and documents from HTML.

I would greatly appreciate any recommendations or suggestions you may have based on your experience. If you could provide insights into packages that have proven to be reliable, efficient, and compatible with Linux servers, it would be immensely helpful.