Need general feedback on my family's website

HTML & CSS
,
#1

My uncle is the “website developer” for my family’s small restaurant. The website works for ordering but it is not aesthetic. I don’t know what feedback to give him, but it just doesn’t look right. Please help!
www.santafetamales.com

#2
#3

Hello @Havana1216

Welcome to the forums. We have specific rules for requesting reviews. Please read them here and revise your post as necessary.

#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.