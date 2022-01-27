My selected button does not work on mobile

Hello everyone

I’ve been struggling with my cart in javascript for days again

I just need a detail for the finalization

I am facing a small problem

My shopping cart in javascript works fine on pc

When I click in the select the item number changes to 1 and when I choose a quantity the data-qty takes the value of the value element so it behaves as it should

this is correct

but on my smartphone it does not work properly

When I click in the select the number of article goes to 1

When I choose a quantity the data-qte does NOT take the value of the element value

so I would like that when I click in the select to choose a quantity that it does not indicate 1 but takes the value of the value element

here is a link to an example

https://phil.pecheperle.be/panier/index1.php

So I searched my code to find out where and how it happened.

so I have the html part which allows to select the select

<select class="form-select btn btn-primary ajouter-panier" aria-label="2001" onchange="changeQte(this);" style="cursor:pointer;" data-nom="2001" data-prix="1.00" data-qte="1" data-checkbox="2001" > <option selected value="0">0 sachet dans le panier </option> <option value="1"> sachet dans le panier</option> <option value="1">1 sachet dans le panier</option> <option value="2">2 sachets dans le panier</option> <option value="3">3 sachets dans le panier</option> <option value="4">4 sachets dans le panier</option> <option value="5">5 sachets dans le panier</option> </select>

what makes me miserable is this data-qte=“1” that I put at data-qte=“0” but that hasn’t changed anything

when clicking in the select this function is called and therefore uses the data-qte

$('.ajouter-panier').click(function(event) { event.preventDefault(); //on mets des variables a 0 var nom_option = ""; var prix_option = 0; var option_checkbox = $(this).data('checkbox'); //on regarde si le select est choisi if ($(this).data('select')) { var nom = $(this).data('nom') + " (" + document.getElementById(""+$(this).data('select')+"").value + ")" + nom_option; } else var nom = $(this).data('nom'); var prix = Number($(this).data('prix')) + (prix_option); //on test la date-qte partie qui m intéresse if ($(this).attr('data-qte')) { var qte_option = $(this).attr('data-qte'); MonPanier.ajouter_produit_dans_panier(nom, prix, qte_option); } else MonPanier.ajouter_produit_dans_panier(nom, prix, 1); afficherpanier(); }); $('.clear-panier').click(function(){ MonPanier.clearpanier(); afficherpanier(); });

at this time the console shows me 1

I would like it to be the value element that is taken into account and therefore displays nothing since I haven’t made a choice yet

then I choose the quantity with the select value

at this time on my pc the data-qte value takes the value of the element.value

However on my smartphone it does not happen

and the code is as follows