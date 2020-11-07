My bootstrap left nav slider is the wrong way around

I have a left sliding navbar in progress in the site below, but its the wrong way around. I have added width to it through inline styling, but what I need is for it to be the other way around. On load its the smallest width from the left, on click of the hamburger menu it slides out the furthest.
I havent touched the bootstrap or CSS, so no need to show that code, but below is my attempt to create a new template in wordpress.
<?php /* Template Name: MonnowTemplate */ ?>
<?php
get_header();
?>
<!-- Menu Toggle Script -->
<div class="d-flex" id="wrapper">
<!-- Sidebar -->
<div class="bg-light border-right" id="sidebar-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar-heading">Logo going here</div>
<br/>
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-light bg-light border-bottom" style="position:relative; float:right">
<button class="hamburger hamburger--arrow" type="button" id="menu-toggle">
<span class="hamburger-box">
<span class="hamburger-inner"></span>
</span>
</button>
</nav>
<div style="position: relative; width: 400px; height:auto; background-color:#000000; margin-top:100px;">
<div class="list-group list-group-flush">
<?php
if ( has_nav_menu( 'primary' ) ) {
wp_nav_menu(
array(
'container' => '',
'items_wrap' => '%3$s',
'theme_location' => 'primary',
)
);
}
?>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- /#sidebar-wrapper -->
<!-- Page Content -->
<div id="page-content-wrapper">
<div class="container-fluid">
<?php
if ( have_posts() ) {
while ( have_posts() ) {
the_post();
get_template_part( 'template-parts/content', get_post_type() );
}
}
?>
<?php get_template_part( 'template-parts/pagination' ); ?>
</div>
</div>
<!-- /#page-content-wrapper -->
</div>
<!-- /#wrapper -->
<!-- Bootstrap core JavaScript -->
<script src="https://www.accend4web.co.uk/Monnow/wp-content/themes/twentytwenty-child/vendor/jquery/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.accend4web.co.uk/Monnow/wp-content/themes/twentytwenty-child/vendor/bootstrap/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
<!-- Menu Toggle Script -->
<script>
$("#menu-toggle").click(function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
$("#wrapper").toggleClass("toggled");
});
/**
* forEach implementation for Objects/NodeLists/Arrays, automatic type loops and context options
*
* @private
* @author Todd Motto
* @link https://github.com/toddmotto/foreach
* @param {Array|Object|NodeList} collection - Collection of items to iterate, could be an Array, Object or NodeList
* @callback requestCallback callback - Callback function for each iteration.
* @param {Array|Object|NodeList} scope=null - Object/NodeList/Array that forEach is iterating over, to use as the this value when executing callback.
* @returns {}
*/
var forEach=function(t,o,r){if("[object Object]"===Object.prototype.toString.call(t))for(var c in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,c)&&o.call(r,t[c],c,t);else for(var e=0,l=t.length;l>e;e++)o.call(r,t[e],e,t)};
var hamburgers = document.querySelectorAll(".hamburger");
if (hamburgers.length > 0) {
forEach(hamburgers, function(hamburger) {
hamburger.addEventListener("click", function() {
this.classList.toggle("is-active");
}, false);
});
}
</script>
</body>
</html>