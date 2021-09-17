Fixed static sidebar and menu help (bootstrap)

Hi everyone, It has been a very long time since working with web design, so I am struggling quite a bit and have deadlines coming up so any help or direction here would be greatly appreciated.

I am trying to use Bootstrap 4 to achieve the following but can’t make any headway.

I need a sidebar running on the left with full height on the left and a ‘hamburger menu at the top’.

When the hamburger menu is clicked a menu needs to slide to the right of that bar and show the menu options without moving any content.

The header also needs to remain fixed.

Can anyone please assist?