Must we use a procedure for element-manipulating-methods?

document.querySelectorAll(".x").forEach( (e)=>{
e.style.display = "none";
});
I gather that the
e (element) here, may not be accessed without a parameter.
Is it really the case?
You can do it with a for loop instead if you like:
var els = document.querySelectorAll(".x").length;
for (var i = 0; i < els.length; i += 1) {
els[i].style.display = "none";
});
But we’ve been trying to escape the many problems of for loops for decades now. I would much rather do it using forEach instead.
My only quibble with the original code is that the parameter is a bit misleading, as the letter
e is also used to refer to an event, so I would rename that to be clearer instead as either
el, or
element:
document.querySelectorAll(".x").forEach((el)=>{
el.style.display = "none";
});
Oh okay, there’s another quibble too. I find that arrow-notation is best used on a single line.
document.querySelectorAll(".x").forEach(
(el) => el.style.display = "none"
);
Or if each
".x" was of a certain type such as being an information panel, to use a more specific name for them instead.
document.querySelectorAll(".x").forEach(
(panel) => panel.style.display = "none"
);